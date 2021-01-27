Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Hillary Clinton Says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Should Be On A Watch List'
nsfw
Tyler MacDonald

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took aim at freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday for her controversial social media posts.

"This woman should be on a watch list. Not in Congress," she tweeted.

The remark was a response to The Washington Post piece that covered CNN's reporting on Greene's old Facebook posts, which included her endorsement of executing Democrats. According to CNN, a KFile review of hundreds of comments and messages on Greene's Facebook before she ran for Congress revealed her as a frequent supporter of debunked conspiracy theories and right-wing extremist claims on the social platform. The congresswoman is notably a former supporter of the QAnon theory that suggested Donald Trump was working with a covert government official against satanic pedophiles.

Greene also allegedly supported the execution of Democrats on repeated occasions. In particular, a post from April 2018 saw her respond to a comment suggesting the hanging of Clinton and Barack Obama.

"Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off," Greene wrote, as quoted on the report.

Elsewhere, Greene apparently liked a January 2019 post that suggested executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene's time in Congress thus far has been turbulent. She has already faced calls for her removal for objecting to Joe Biden's presidential victory and was accused of stoking tensions in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which she alleged was perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

"I fully condemn ALL violence," she said after the attack on the Capitol.

"The Antifa/BLM terrorism funded on ActBlue rests with Democrat accomplices like @CoriBush @Ilhan @KamalaHarris @AOC @timkaine & many more... Those who stoke insurrection & spread conspiracies have blood on their hands. They must be expelled."
The Georgia representative claimed that her Facebook account has been managed by multiple teams over the years and said that not all of the messages represented her views — notably, the ones that CNN circulated.

Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) during a press conference on October 15, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia.
Getty Images | Dustin Chambers

According to Media Matters for America, Greene made a 2018 Facebook comment in support of a theory that claimed Pelosi and Clinton pushed to orchestrate a school shooting in a bid to implement further gun control. She also claimed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was a "false flag" event — one that is carried out by someone other than the reported perpetrator.

As The Inquisitr reported, Greene recently made headlines when she filed articles of impeachment against Biden just one day following his inauguration.

