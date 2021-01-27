Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Casey Costelloe Shows Off Derriere & Toned Tummy In Black Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Casey Costelloe was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snapshot. The Aussie stunner rocked a racy look as she showcased her killer curves in front of the camera.

In the sexy shots, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a black bikini. The skimpy top boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also featured slim straps that highlighted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were pulled high over her narrow hips. The garment wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and cast a spotlight on her long, lean legs. It also accentuated her curvy derriere and toned tummy. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Casey stood with her hip pushed out and one of her knees bent. She arched her back slightly and placed one hand on her thigh. She pulled her shoulders back and wore a small smile on her face.

The second shot featured Casey facing her side to flaunt her booty. She also showed off her early baby bump, revealing in the caption that the photos were taken just two weeks after she found out that she was pregnant.

In the background of the pics, a table and white chairs could be seen. A refrigerator and other kitchen appliances were also visible, as was a glass coffee table.

Her long blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Casey's 784,000-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 260 messages.

"Congrats Casey!!! You still look amazing, and will look amazing during your beautiful journey!!" one follower stated.

"Girl, u r going to look killer pregnant!!! Please post pics so we can be a part," another fan remarked.

"You are very beautiful and very sexy," a third user wrote.

"You are so gorgeous," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She often rocks racy bathing suits, tiny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently posed in a bright pink bikini while lounging on a white sand beach. To date, that post has reeled in more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments.

