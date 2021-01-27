Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
'Playboy' Model Antje Utgaard Rocks Olive Bikini That Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Antje Utgaard gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, January 26, when she treated them to a hot new update. The Playboy model took to the app the share a couple of snapshots that saw her rocking a skimpy bikini that bared her killer curves, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The slideshow included two similar photos that captured Utgaard posing in front of green vegetation in West Hollywood, California, according to the geotag. In the first, she tilted her head back and flashed a bright smile at the camera. In the second, she assumed a more serious pose, tightening her eyes and parting her lips a bit.

Utgaard sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit boasting an olive green shade that made her sun-kissed skin pop. The top had a small bodice that barely contained her ample assets, with an underwire structure that further emphasized it. Utgaard teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms featuring a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her curvy hips.

In the caption, Utgaard shared she loves her fans, using the word "olive" in place of "I love." She also asked them if they liked photo No.1 or No. 2 better and to guess her favorite color.

The pictures have attracted more than 37,500 likes and over 485 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Utgaard with praise and also to engage with her caption, noting which photo they liked best and why.

"That olive green goes well with your eyes. I definitely would say pic 1 is best. That 70 megawatt smile that lights up your face and everything around you wins out over merely fierce every day of the week and twice on Sunday," one user wrote.

"Both are great pics. But a smile has a huge power. And yours, much more," replied another one, echoing the sentiment.

"Woooow. The amazing curves on that sexy body [four heart-eyes emoji] Dream babe," a third fan chimed in.

"Can I pick both?? You are very beautiful and super sexy," added a fourth user.

Utgaard is no stranger to flaunting her hourglass figure in her Instagram feed. Last week, she took to the social media page to upload an image that captured her enjoying a gorgeous day at Big Bear Mountain, as The Inquisitr has noted. She went skiing in a bikini, which she said had always been a dream of hers. While she had on a jumpsuit, she wore off her arms and folded over her waist, display an tisy-bitsy white bikini top.

