Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 27, 2021
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Victor Oladipo For Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green & 2025 First-Rounder
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

The Houston Rockets may have only recently acquired Victor Oladipo in the four-way blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, but a recent list of trade ideas hinted that the Dallas Mavericks could hypothetically make a move for him prior to the March 25 deadline.

As explained by Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley on Wednesday, Luka Doncic is posting MVP-caliber numbers for the Mavericks and is averaging close to a triple-double with 27.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. However, Dallas is in the bottom half of the Western Conference, with their 8-9 record placing them 10th out of 15 teams. As such, the team might be in need of a third top-tier player to play alongside Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup.

In the hypothetical deal, the Mavericks could acquire Oladipo from the Rockets for a package that includes starting shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., rookie wingman Josh Green, and a top-seven protected first-round pick in the 2025 draft. This transaction, as noted, could be plausible considering how recent reports suggested that Oladipo is not happy with the Rockets, with Houston management possibly unwilling to pay big money to re-sign him as a free agent in the 2021 offseason.

According to Buckley, Oladipo could contribute to the Mavericks as a skilled scorer, shot creator, and defender, especially now that he's seemingly close to recapturing the form he had prior to the knee injury that slowed him down for most of the past two seasons. In 13 games with the Indiana Pacers and the Rockets, the 28-year-old has posted averages of 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals and is shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference.

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo attempts a layup against Delon Wright and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons.
Getty Images | Gregory Shamus

Despite how Oladipo's potential arrival could make the Mavericks considerably more competitive in the West, the Bleacher Report writer cautioned that his injury history — as well as Porzingis' own health issues — could force Dallas to limit their minutes and make use of some "load management."

Regarding how the Rockets could benefit from the theoretical move, Buckley brought up how Houston has "almost nothing stored away" for its rebuilding efforts, aside from big man Christian Wood, who is enjoying a breakout season. However, that could change if the club gives Green substantial playing time, as his defense and athleticism could make him a "keeper" for the young team.

As shown on his Basketball-Reference page, Hardaway (17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 38.5 percent from beyond the arc) is putting up solid numbers for the Mavericks, but with his contract set to expire this summer, he could turn out to be a half-season rental -- if not used as trade bait in a separate deal.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.