Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 27, 2021
Cindy Prado Flaunts Perky Cleavage In Scooped Silky Bikini & Tiny Lace-Up Skirt
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Cindy Prado just shared five new photos on her social media feed, and her latest share depicts her rocking a revealing ensemble in an outdoor setting. The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, sported a white bikini and tiny skirt while parading her assets in the streets of Miami, as indicated in the geotag.

In the first image, Cindy modeled her outfit like a pro. She stood with her hips angled to the side and crossed her left leg in front of the other. With her hands on her hips, she sported a fierce expression as she narrowed her eyes and parted her lips.

Cindy seduced the camera in the following photograph. She lifted her knee and thrust her chest forward. The influencer gazed at the camera while tilting her head back for a sultry snap.

The 28-year old switched up the vibe in the next pic. The full-length image showed her looking at something off-camera. Behind her, the water rippled on a bright, sunny day.

Cindy seemed perturbed in the next photo. She put her fingers to the side of her head and held her bag in front of her as she stared into the distance.

The final snap had the model oozing self-confidence. She put her hand on her hip and parted her legs in a self-assured pose. In the background, palm trees lined the walkway that was next to the body of water.

Cindy rocked a halterneck bikini with straps that crossed over her bronzed décolletage. The scooped neckline had a ruched seam that revealed her perky cleavage.

The social media star also sported a tiny miniskirt on her lower half. The bottoms showed off her incredibly long legs as well as her thighs. At the top of her legs, a lace-up detail bared her voluptuous hips.

Cindy likewise flaunted her toned midsection. She showcased her chiseled abs in the two-piece ensemble, and her petite waist drew attention to her perfect hourglass proportions.

The influencer accessorized her outfit with delicate gold jewelry, including her earrings, necklace, ring, and bangle. She completed the look with a white handbag and strappy sandals in the same color. With her hair cascading from a side part, Cindy oozed sensuality as she took to the streets.

In her caption, Cindy noted that one could never go wrong with an all-white outfit.

Her fans quickly showed their appreciation after she shared the offering. In less than an hour, the photos racked up over 11,000 likes and a slew of comments.

"Absolutely amazing, woman," one fan gushed, adding flame emoji.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.