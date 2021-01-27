Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Revealed To Be Law Enforcement Informant
News
Terrence Smith

The past of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been revealed by Reuters, with the news organization uncovering court documents that show the member of the extremist group has a history of working as an undercover informant for federal and local law enforcement. The discovery was made through a former prosecutor and the transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding, which showed Tarrio had been working as an informant since a 2012 arrest.

Tarrio is one of the most well-known members of the Proud Boys, often seen involved in altercations between the right-wing group and what they believe to be members of Antifa, a left-wing anti-fascist movement. The group has come under intense scrutiny from law enforcement after the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. At least five Proud Boys members have been charged in the riot.

However, Tarrio was not involved with events on that day as he was arrested two days earlier. According to the report, he was charged with possessing two high-capacity rifle magazines and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a December demonstration by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The FBI said the arrest was part of an effort to preempt what occurred at the Capitol.

During an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Tarrio denied any involvement with law enforcement or undercover work.

"I don't know any of this," the 36-year-old responded when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, is seen at a
Getty Images | Elijah Nouvelage

However, the court transcript contradicts Tarrio's claims of ignorance, as he is described as someone who had helped law enforcement prosecute more than a dozen people in cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Vanessa Singh Johannes, the former federal prosecutor involved with Tarrio's case, wrote in a statement that "he cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes."

The 2014 court transcript reveals Jeffrey Feiler, Tarrio's defense attorney, requesting a reduced sentence after his client and two co-defendants pleaded guilty in a fraud case. He argued that information had led to 13 people being prosecuted on federal charges in two separate cases and also assisted with local authorities investigating a gambling ring. Feiler described Tarrio's contributions as "prolific" in a case involving the sale of anabolic steroids, another involving "wholesale prescription narcotics" and a third targeting human smuggling, while also providing information that helped police uncover three marijuana grow houses.

There is no evidence that Tarrio has continued as an informant since 2014. He had previously told Reuters that he would inform local police departments of the Proud Boys' plans when they held rallies, but stopped after law enforcement began cracking down on the group in late 2020.

