Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 27, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Flashes Plenty Of Skin In Ice Blue Lingerie
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

When it comes to showcasing her killer figure on social media, brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer is something of a pro. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off plenty of skin in a set of ice blue lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The bra in Niece's set had lace cups with scalloped edges that drew the eye to her breasts. The shoulder straps were also made of lace. The number had two thinner satin straps connected to a small ring detail that crossed over the top of the cups for a flirty design that kept viewers' eyes fixed on her cleavage.

Niece's panties were tiny with a low-cut lace panel between her legs. A pair of thin satin straps connected to the center wrapped around her hips, calling attention to her thin waist.

The popular influencer wore her raven-hued locks in a single braid with a few long tendrils framing her face.

Keeping all distractions to a minimum, Niece posed against a blank beige wall for the image, which was cropped at the top of her thighs. With her head slightly tilted, she smiled at the lens while she held her braid in one hand. For an extra dose of sex appeal, she hooked her thumb in a strap on her panties. Her voluptuous chest, flat abs and curvy hips were hard to ignore. Two small tattoos on her lower abdomen peeked out from underneath the top of her bottoms. The model's porcelain skin looked smooth and flawless in the lighting.

In the caption, Niece left a clever remark about the color of her underwear. Many of her fans enjoyed the post, which garnered more than 51,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it. Dozens took a few moments to leave flattering remarks.

"Gah you are an amazingly gorgeous woman," one admirer gushed.

"Wow... just wow your absolutely beautiful n sexxxy [sic]" a second follower wrote, adding a smiling devil emoji.

"You make anything you wear look fabulous and stunning... and extremely alluring," a third fan chimed in.

"Wow you the sexiest and most beautiful woman," a fourth fan added, with several emoji that included a kissing face and pink hearts.

Earlier this week, Niece sent temperatures soaring when she uploaded a snap that featured her flaunting her curvaceous figure in an olive green bikini. The number featured a silver collar ring that wrapped around her neck and skimpy bottoms. She faced the camera while posing on a deck that overlooked a river.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.