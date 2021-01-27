Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 27, 2021
NBA Rumors: Joe Harris Key To Nets' Acquisition Of Kevin Love Before 2021 Trade Deadline
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After successfully forming a "Big Three" of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets don't seem to be done upgrading their roster. Despite sacrificing a plethora of precious trade assets to bring "The Beard" to Brooklyn, there is growing speculation around the league that the Nets are eyeing to add Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity and years of NBA Finals experience, Love's potential arrival might make a lot of sense for the Nets.

Despite his lucrative contract and injury history, the Nets might not have to pay a king's ransom to convince the Cavaliers to send the All-Star power forward to Brooklyn. However, it may require them to part ways with one of their starters. To match Love's massive salary, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Nets would have to use veteran shooting guard Joe Harris as the main trade chip in their potential deal with the Cavaliers.

"For salary-matching purposes, any deal that sends Love to the Nets would almost certainly have to include Joe Harris ($16.0 million), DeAndre Jordan ($10.3 million) or both. Given Jordan's relationship with both Durant and Irving (and the fact that both took pay cuts for Brooklyn to sign him), Harris looks like the odd man out. The Nets can't trade Harris until March 3, given that he re-signed with the team using bird rights to a raise of over 120 percent (four years, $75 million). On top of Harris, Brooklyn would need to include Spencer Dinwiddie's contract ($11.4 million with a $12.3 million player option for next season) just to get close to Love's $31.2 million number this season."

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to shoot in front of Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Patrick Smith

It's arguably hard to blame the Nets for expressing interest in Love. The recent acquisition of Harden may have already made them one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 season, but bringing in another All-Star could widen the gap between them and other title contenders. However, swapping Harris for Love might not be the ideal move for Brooklyn before the 2021 trade deadline.

In just a few games this season, Harris has already proven that he's a good complementary piece to the Nets' "Big Three." As of now, the 29-year-old shooting guard is posting solid numbers, averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Harris has yet to earn his first All-Star recognition but compared to Love, he's an elite three-point shooter who is three years younger and doesn't have an injury history. Love might be an intriguing target for Brooklyn, but if it would require them to sacrifice Harris, it might be best for them to look for another target on the trade market.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.