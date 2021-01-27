Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 27, 2021
Sarah Harris Flashes Underboob In Teeny Crop Top & Yellow Panties
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Sarah Harris looked like a bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The stunning model showed off some skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Sarah looked like a million bucks as she rocked a tiny crop top. The white shirt boasted short sleeves and clung tightly to her ample bust. She also flashed her underboob in the process.

She added a pair of skimpy yellow panties as well. The garment included white straps that were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her slim midsection while accentuating her thick thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of round glasses on her face.

Sarah sat on a beige sofa for the photo. She had her weight slightly shifted to one side and her back arched. She raised one hand to run her fingers through her hair. Her knees were bent, and she flashed a steamy stare at the camera.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

In the background of the photo, some tan walls and a hardwood floor could be seen. In the caption, Sarah told her followers where they could find more photos of her.

Sarah's over 2.1 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post. They clicked the like button more than 13,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published on her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Love the shirt," one follower wrote.

"You look awesome," another declared.

"So So gorgeous," a third social media user gushed.

"Wow you look great in this picture Sarah. I love the shirt, but it is your face that I can't stop looking at. Those eyes and lips are to die for," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She often rocks racy looks that emphasize her hourglass figure.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white lace lingerie set with thong panties. She stood in front of a mirror with her round booty pushed outward as she served up a steamy look. To date, that post has raked in more than 31,000 likes and over 470 comments.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.