January 27, 2021
Paris Hilton Starts IVF To Get Boy & Girl Twins After Getting Advice From Kim Kardashian
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Paris Hilton has revealed plans to start a family with her boyfriend, Carter Reum.

In a new interview on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, available here, the 39-year-old daughter of Rick and Kathy Hilton opened up about her baby-making plans and the superstar celeb friend who pointed her in the right direction.

Paris told host Mara Schiavocampo that she wants boy and girl twins.

"We want to have twins first and then I don't know, either three or four children," she said. "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like."

She also dished that it was pal Kim Kardashian who schooled her on IVF and even helped set her up with her doctor.

"Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't know anything about it," Paris said of the procedure. "And I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

Kim Kardashian (left) and actress/singer Paris Hilton arrive at Paris Hilton's debut cd release party at Privilege on August 18, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Paris confirmed that she has already completed an egg extraction and that it will be worth it despite how "tough" it was. She described Carter as a "supportive" and "caring" partner who always makes her feel like a princess, and that having him by her side made the procedure easier for her.

Paris recommended the procedure for parents who want a child of a particular gender. The socialite and DJ also teased that she may have already picked out names for her future son and daughter.

"We talk about all the time and planning our babies' names and all of that so I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally have a real life," she teased.

In a heartbreaking reveal, Paris said that she feels that having a family and children is the "meaning of life," and that before now, she didn't feel that anyone deserved that love from her.

Paris has been vocal about her plans to start a family for several years now. The former Simple Life star previously dished to People that she "loved" growing up in a big family with siblings Nicky, Barron, and Conrad.

At the time, she revealed that she wanted at least two kids, adding that she "definitely" wants a girl first.

In a prior interview with Us Weekly, she explained that because she grew up in a family of four, she wants more than one child. She added that she would be happy with two kids but three would be "amazing."

