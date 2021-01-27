Allie Auton Heats Up Instagram In A Semi-Sheer Lace Bra And Matching Panties

Allie Auton gave her 623,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she posted a sizzling new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The Aussie model heated up her page with the eye-popping shot on Tuesday.

In the image, the 25-year-old was seen posing in what appeared to be the living room of her home, which a geotag indicated was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She sat on a coffee table in the middle of the cozy space rather than the plush couch in the background, positioning herself on the edge of the circular piece of furniture while stretching her long, legs out in front of her.

Her platinum locks were parted in the middle and perfectly framed her face as she honed her piercing blue eyes on the camera in front of her. She also spread her plump lips into a soft smile, though swore to her audience in the caption that she was "happier" than how she appeared in the snap.

Allie's fans certainly seemed happy as well, as they were treated to another look at the hottie's phenomenal physique in the January 26 share. She emphasized her ample assets in a set of sexy white lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep tan. The coordinated set of undergarments included a lace bralette with a plunging neckline and semi-sheer cups exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage. It cinched tightly around her ribcage thanks to its thick, logo band that helped to accentuate her slender frame.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching lace panties that took her racy look to the next level. The number boasted a high-cut design that allowed Allie to flaunt her bombshell curves and shapely thighs as she worked the camera, while its waistband fit snugly around her hips to draw attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs. She tugged at one of its straps in a teasing manner as the moment was snapped, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the steamy new addition to Allie's feed, flooding the comments section with compliments for the social media star.

"Beautiful as always!!! You're awesome," one person wrote.

"You look so good!!" praised another fan.

"Absolutely awesome," a third follower remarked, adding three flame emoji to the end of his comment.

"Omfg an angel," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours of hitting Allie's feed.