'Jersey Shore' Rumors: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Teases Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi May Return To MTV Show

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino suggested that his former castmate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may rejoin the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In an interview with Us Weekly, Mike shared that during a group chat between the longtime pals, Nicole expressed an interest in returning to the MTV series.

It was within that conversation that Nicole reportedly told her castmates -- which also include Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick -- that "it's happening."

Mike revealed to the aforementioned publication that the group talks "all the time" and said that sometimes, they feel "like we're getting through" to Nicole.

He said that Nicole's actions would speak louder than her words, so fans would have to "see in the coming seasons" if she heads back to the series that made her a television star.

Mike claimed to Us that Jersey Shore is reportedly doing well for the network so he was sure that there would be another season of the series. However, he could not directly confirm that Nicole would return to the fold for future tapings.

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shortly after filming scenes for Angelina's wedding in November 2019, Nicole stared directly at MTV's cameras and declared she was "done" with filming. She would later clarify on her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey that she left the show because she no longer wanted to deal with the drama between the castmates and the experience wasn't fun for her anymore.

Us Weekly reported that the reality television star -- who is married to Jionni LaValle and a mother of Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo -- hated being away from her kids for tapings and partying for three days in a row. She claimed that type of behavior was no longer a part of her life anymore.

Since her exit, Nicole has kept busy with running her brick-and-mortar store in Madison, New Jersey, called The Snooki Shop. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her good friend, makeup artist Joey Camasta.

Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has continued without Nicole but with the participation of the remainder of the cast.

Taping for the latest season of the MTV fan-favorite show was completed over the summer at a resort in Las Vegas with coronavirus pandemic restrictions set in place to ensure the safety of the crew. Many of the extended family members of the cast also made the trip to Vegas, including Deena's husband Chris, their son CJ and her mother. Jenni's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, also will appear this season, as will Vinny's Uncle Nino and Pauly's girlfriend, Nikki Hall.