Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 27, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Rumors: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Teases Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi May Return To MTV Show
TV
Lucille Barilla

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino suggested that his former castmate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may rejoin the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In an interview with Us Weekly, Mike shared that during a group chat between the longtime pals, Nicole expressed an interest in returning to the MTV series.

It was within that conversation that Nicole reportedly told her castmates -- which also include Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick -- that "it's happening."

Mike revealed to the aforementioned publication that the group talks "all the time" and said that sometimes, they feel "like we're getting through" to Nicole.

He said that Nicole's actions would speak louder than her words, so fans would have to "see in the coming seasons" if she heads back to the series that made her a television star.

Mike claimed to Us that Jersey Shore is reportedly doing well for the network so he was sure that there would be another season of the series. However, he could not directly confirm that Nicole would return to the fold for future tapings.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino attend the Premiere of MTV Network's
Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shortly after filming scenes for Angelina's wedding in November 2019, Nicole stared directly at MTV's cameras and declared she was "done" with filming. She would later clarify on her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey that she left the show because she no longer wanted to deal with the drama between the castmates and the experience wasn't fun for her anymore.

Us Weekly reported that the reality television star -- who is married to Jionni LaValle and a mother of Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo -- hated being away from her kids for tapings and partying for three days in a row. She claimed that type of behavior was no longer a part of her life anymore.

Since her exit, Nicole has kept busy with running her brick-and-mortar store in Madison, New Jersey, called The Snooki Shop. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her good friend, makeup artist Joey Camasta.

Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has continued without Nicole but with the participation of the remainder of the cast.

Taping for the latest season of the MTV fan-favorite show was completed over the summer at a resort in Las Vegas with coronavirus pandemic restrictions set in place to ensure the safety of the crew. Many of the extended family members of the cast also made the trip to Vegas, including Deena's husband Chris, their son CJ and her mother. Jenni's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, also will appear this season, as will Vinny's Uncle Nino and Pauly's girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

Latest Headlines

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.