January 27, 2021
'DWTS' Star Sharna Burgess Freaks Fans Out After They Think New Photo Is Pregnancy Reveal
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Sharna Burgess freaked out her fans with a new Instagram post.

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer shared a photo of her sitting up in bed while holding a pink thermometer.

Sharna has been dating Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green in recent months. So while her caption made it clear that she was promoting the birth control app, Natural Cycles, it's no surprise that fast-thinking fans jumped to the conclusion that she was holding a pregnancy test when they first saw the photo.

"CHILE I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT???????????????????????????????? MY HEART FULLY STOPPED," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"Thought this was a pregnancy announcement. I got so excited for nothing," another said.

"Ooooh are you and Mr. Brian Austin Green trying to have a baby??!!!" another user wanted to know.

"Omg hoping you have a baby with Brian???? It would really be such a beautiful human being," another supporter wrote.

Sharna set the record straight in the caption, noting that the birth control app, which is used in conjunction with body basal temperature, is a good choice for women looking for new birth control options or "even if (unlike me) you are actually planning a pregnancy," she wrote.

Sharna is not the first celebrity to promote the Natural Cycles app. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently posted a pic of her holding a similar pink thermometer and appropriately freaked out her fans as well.

Sharna has not been vocal about her plans for a future pregnancy -- or if she ever wants kids at all.

Her famous boyfriend shares three sons -- Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8 -- with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

Several of Sharna's Dancing with the Stars co-stars, including fellow pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, recently gave birth to their first babies. Others, such as veteran DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff and recent celebrity contestant Chrishell Stause, have opened up about their decisions to freeze their eggs as they approached age 40. Karina, 43, welcomed a son, Theo Gabriel, last year.

While Sharna has remained mostly mum about her personal life, Brian recently told People that his relationship with the Australian professional dancer is going "really well."

"It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," the 47-year-old actor said earlier this month.

The two stars have since gone Instagram official.

