Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 27, 2021
Brennah Black Rocks Red Bikini While Posing Seductively In Smoking-Hot Video
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

When it comes to sharing sultry content online, Brennah Black is in a league all her own. Her latest Instagram share was a titillating video that showed her striking several sexy poses while flaunting her amazing body in a sparkly red bikini.

Brennah's swimsuit was a collection of straps with a top that featured classic triangle cups with a silver heart detail in the center. The bottoms were skimpy, with several thin straps wrapped around her waist and hips.

The model also sported a pair of red fishnet thigh-high stockings which she teamed with red high heels.

Brennah wore a platinum wig with short bangs and a chin-length blunt cut.

For accessories, she went with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

The video was a dazzling display that featured Brennah posing against a white wall with various shadows projected onto her body. The clip was a mix of several short scenes which captured the beauty showcasing her killer figure.

The video began with the camera panning over Brennah's chest from a close angle. The next scene caught her from a side angle as she arched her back and ran her hands over her body. In another segment, she squatted while gazing at the lens. Other portions of the video saw her bending over while running her hands over her booty and lower back.

Several clips caught the model adjusting her swimsuit bottoms and giving the camera flirty glances. A strobe light flashed during one segment before showing her running her hands up one leg while she adjusted her pantyhose. Other portions showed closeup shots of her face while she wore a pouty expression.

In the caption, she left a positive message.

Many of her followers seemed to enjoy the post, and some took to the comments section to gush over it.

"Love the way you do your pictures always so unique and you always look great in them," one fan commented.

"Just by looking at your incredible beauty I am already the luckiest man in the whole world... you are true gem!!!" a second admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included a kissing face and hearts.

"Shades and the shadow of beauty superb and stunning appearance," a third person added with smiley face emoji.

"You fulfilled some fantasies with a lot of guys with that post," joked a fourth Instagram user.

Earlier this month, Brennah shared an update that saw her wearing a set of strappy lingerie. She flaunted her pert booty while posing seductively on a bed.

Latest Headlines

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.