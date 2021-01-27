'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Jumps For Joy & Shows Off Her Long, Lean Legs In Short Black Romper

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure showed off her long, lean legs in a short black romper for a sequence of photos. In the update, she shared her exuberance and jumped for joy over the success of her latest project, her book Candace's Playful Puppy.

The former child star looked stunning in a satin, one-piece outfit in an ink-black color. Her waist was accented with a small tie. The bottom of the shorts, which hit the upper part of her thighs, allowed her 4.7 million followers a good look at her gorgeous gams.

Candace topped her black outfit with a bright pop of color -- a dark pink chenille sweater -- which she wore open, with the sleeves pushed up her forearms.

In the caption of the post, the actress -- who became a teen star during the initial run of ABC's Full House -- thanked her followers for their support of her children's book by sharing a sequence of snaps which showed her in motion and displaying her happiness.

In the second of three pics, the actress extended her arms over her head and jumped up in the air, spreading her arms and legs out. Between her thighs, the book was seen on a clear glass table with silver accents.

In the third photograph, Candace appeared to be jumping in mid-air again, in a different pose. Her athleticism shone through as she extended her legs and smiled for the camera.

Her latest book is about a little girl who wants to adopt a dog and instead, finds herself with an overzealous puppy. It teaches children about responsibility and following through with a commitment, reported its publisher, Zondervan.

This is Candace's third children's title. The others include Grow, Candace Grow and Candace Center Stage. The actress has also published 12 other books which have focused on faith and empowering women.

Candace's devoted followers couldn't get over her stylish outfit and shared their thrill for her continued success.

"LEGS and so cute, I want that romper," penned one fan.

"Another awesome look! Book tour game is strong!" wrote a second user.

"Nailing it ALL - clothes, hair, make-up, lighting, camera set up and JUMPS!!!!" added a third admirer.

"Candace I don't know if I have ever told you this or not but you are a true inspiration to me. Your happiness is contagious. The world needs more people like you. You are my role model," remarked a fourth Instagrammer.