Heidi Montag Rocks Skimpy Wet Bikini In Throwback Bahamas Beach Snaps

Heidi Montag wowed in two stunning bikini shots posted to Instagram this week as she posed in front of the ocean at the beach. The throwback showed the 34-year-old The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings star in a colorful mismatched two-piece after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

The first photo captured the mom of one with her hands on her hips as she stood barefoot on the sand. The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant slicked her long, wet locks away from her face and flashed a big smile as she tilted her head slightly to the right.

She rocked a plunging string bikini top with green cups over her chest and thin black straps over both shoulders. She paired it with low-rise bright pink bottoms that sat well beneath her navel and revealed her toned torso, with the same black lines across the edges.

Heidi protected her eyes with aviator shades, and her tanned skinned glowed. As for other accessories, she sported what appeared to be her wedding ring from husband Spencer Pratt.

In the second shot, which was taken at a closer angle, Heidi appeared to have just come out of the clear water. Her wet skin glistened in the natural sunlight as she touched her blond locks with her right hand while making her way up the beach.

She confirmed in the caption that the photos were taken during a birthday trip to the Bahamas and added she was "dreaming" of her next getaway. Heidi celebrated her 34th birthday in September, but didn't confirm if the snaps were from her most recent big day.

Plenty of her 913,000-plus followers shared praise in the comments section.

"Stunning queen," one person commented.

"Pretty mama," another wrote alongside a heart eye emoji.

"You look so amazing Heidi!!!" a third commented with the same face and a fire symbol.

"Yes girl," a fourth user added with two sets of clapping hands and a fire emoji.

The upload proved popular, bringing in more than 11,700 likes and over 180 comments.

It came after Heidi got a little cheeky on TikTok earlier this month with another bikini upload. In a short video, the reality star did squats in the ocean and repeatedly splashed her booty in the waves as she rocked a bright green two-piece.

Heidi uploaded the clip alongside the song "Buss It" by Erica Banks and began by filming herself before handing the camera to someone else.