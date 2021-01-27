Ellie O'Donnell Flaunts Cleavage & Underboob In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit

Ellie O'Donnell showcased her fit figure and flawless tan in her latest social media share. The English model and businesswoman updated her Instagram page on January 25 with a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a sexy pose in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit while enjoying the sunset and a drink in Dubai.

Ellie looked stunning in a bright blue one-piece from PrettyLittleThing. It had thin and thick straps that clung to her left shoulder, highlighting her slim arm. The suit also featured a big cutout across her chest, revealing a glimpse of her cleavage and underboob.

The body-hugging swimwear emphasized her flat stomach and curves. It also boasted high leg cuts which extended to the sides of her slender hips. The swimsuit exposed an ample amount of skin and helped accentuate her lean thighs.

In the saucy snap, Ellie was photographed standing next to a bar. Dressed in her scanty bathing suit, she posed by crossing one leg in front of the other as she popped her hip to the side. The hottie held onto the countertop with her left hand, while her other hand was holding a glass of rosé. She looked straight into the camera with a small smile on her face.

The setting sun could be seen in the background of the shot. The bright glare cast a breathtaking glow over Ellie, illuminating her from behind.

The bombshell kept her blond hair in a low ponytail. She also rocked a pair of gold earrings, a necklace, a watch, a bangle, and a ring. Her nails were long and painted in a French tip style.

In the caption, Ellie mentioned her wine and the sunset -- both of which made her "happy." She also gave credit to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in both the caption and the picture.

As of this writing, the new upload has been liked 43,400-plus times and received more than 300 comments. Many of her avid admirers and several internet personalities took to the comments section with compliments about her incredibly toned physique. Others couldn't help but rave about her beautiful facial features.

"That is a lovely color on you," one of her followers commented.

"I have seen your family on social media, and you all look so gorgeous! You are blessed with great genes. Parents must be proud," wrote another fan.

"This is a mood. So jealous that you're enjoying the warm weather," a third social media user added.