Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 27, 2021
Chrishell Stause Sizzles In White Bikini To Motivate Her Followers
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Chrishell Stause attempted to motivate her 2 million Instagram followers this week by sharing a sizzling bikini photo. The Selling Sunset star posted a shot of herself walking along the sand in a white two-piece and explained she wanted to help motivate people to make healthier choices.

The shot showed the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 contestant posing with her left hand on her hip and her right forearm pressed against her head as she flashed a smile.

She put her flawless figure on full show in a triangle top with double sets of straps tied around the back of her neck, with another around her torso. It plunged low at the chest as she showed off her glowing tan and décolletage.

Chrishell paired it with matching plain white bottoms which sat low on her hips to highlight her toned abs.

The 39-year-old real estate agent wore her highlighted hair down and pushed it over to her left as it cascaded down her bare shoulders.

The snap appeared to be taken at sunset during the golden hour at the beach, as the stunning natural light bounced off the ocean behind her.

She tagged her glam team on the snap, including makeup artist Kissed by Nicholas, hairstylist Bradley Leake, and photographer Lindy Lin.

In the caption, Chrishell explained that she wanted the bikini snap to serve as "#mondaymotivation." She opened up about how difficult she's found it to lead a healthy lifestyle recently and vowed to try and eat "something green" and head out for a run that day.

Chrishell also urged her fans to share their own "healthy decisions" in the comments section so that they could motivate one another.

Plenty of her followers did just that, while others heaped praise on her stunning bikini body. One compliment came from her boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who she began dating last year.

"Definitely motivated," he teased alongside two fire and two heart eye emoji.

Recently, Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald teased that there's a good chance Keo could feature on the upcoming season of the Netflix reality series.

"This made me put my bag of chips away," businesswoman Barbara Corcoran joked with an embarrassed and crying laughing emoji.

"Stunning," wrote former The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss with a heart eye emoji.

Chrishell's upload amassed more than 98,700 likes and over 818 comments, proving a hit with her followers.

Latest Headlines

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.