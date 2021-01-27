Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Valerie Loureda Flaunts Sculpted Booty & Tight Abs In Bright Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

MMA flyweight fighter Valerie Loureda is a force to be reckoned with in the ring, and she also seems to have a knack for knocking out her online audience with sizzling social media shares that feature her showing off her fit physique. In her latest Instagram update, she flaunted her tight body in a tiny bikini, and the post definitely got her fans buzzing.

Valerie's swimsuit top was a blend of bright colors including blue, yellow and pink. It had underwire cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were a bold fuchsia color with a thong back and straps that tied on her hips.

The fighter wore her thick hair down in waves with a deep side part. She accessorized with an ankle bracelet and wore a white polish on her fingernails. In the caption, Valerie made a flirty remark about the weather.

Dozens of her fans were impressed with the post, and many took some time to leave a compliment.

"I am gonna say it you are the personification of beauty and brawn. With a woman like you in the sport you will change the way people perceive MMA. Keep changing the game," one admirer commented.

"The sexiest in the world," a second person wrote, adding several emoji that included a red heart.

"You are the sexiest woman I have ever seen," a third Instagram user chimed in.

"Baddest in the MMA game," a fourth comment read.

The update consisted of four snaps, and according to the geotag, Valerie was in Miami, Florida, when they were taken. She was outside near a swimming pool. Palm trees and other tropical plants were in the area, and a high-rise apartment building was visible in the distance.

The first and second pictures were similar in that they captured Valerie from the front. With one hand in her hair, she arched her back and flaunted her chiseled abs and shapely thighs while gazing at the lens.

In the third frame, the camera captured Valerie from behind at a slight angle. She stood on her toes with her legs parted, giving her followers a nice look at her sculpted butt. She held one hand near her waist and arched her back to flaunt her trim midsection.

Valerie faced the lens in the final picture, which captured her from the side. She arched her back while she held one hand behind her head. With one hip cocked and one knee forward, she flaunted her chest, pert derrière and slim midsection.

