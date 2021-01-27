'Big Brother' Stars Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Shut Down Breakup Rumors

Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are laughing off rumors that they broke up.

The lovebirds, who met in 2018 on Season 20 of the CBS reality show, took to Instagram to shut down talk that they ended their relationship. On Tuesday, the Naut & Chain co-founders shared identical posts to their Instagram story, as they snuggled while Angela kissed her man on the cheek.

"Pre-recorded," a smiling Tyler said as his girlfriend of nearly three years laughed.

The confirmation that the two are still happy in Hilton Head, South Carolina comes amid drama that was stirred up by Rob Has a Podcast host Brent Wolgamott. Brent recently claimed on social media that he heard Angela cheated on Tyler with a local ex-boyfriend while Tyler competed on the Big Brother: All-Stars season last summer.

The rumor sent Tangela fans into a tizzy, especially since Tyler was pining for Angela the whole time he was competing on All-Stars and almost quit the show because he missed her so much. Tyler has even revealed he signed up for the show to win the $500,000 grand prize so he could fund Angela's dream of opening a plant-based restaurant.

"So apparently Angela cheated on Tyler when he was in the BB All Star house. He spent the whole summer crying over her... wow #bb22 #bigbrother," one disappointed viewer tweeted.

Others gloated over the rumored breakup of Tangela and some even roasted Tyler.

Getty Images | Presley Ann

It wasn't long before outspoken Big Brother veteran Andy Herren called Brent out for starting up what turned into a mean-spirited social media thread.

"I've never met Tyler but getting fans to revel in his pain when he seems like he's a pretty decent person just seems cruel to me," Andy tweeted. "If I'm wrong and he deserves this, then okay, but I don't think he does."

Brent later took to Twitter to reveal he deleted his original message about the rumor because Big Brother diehards were going crazy on him.

"While I'd argue their relationship is public w/ branded merch based on said relationship, I don't wanna be seen being mean. I'm shady, not mean!" he wrote.

The podcaster later made a full apology to fans and to the Big Brother stars for spreading misinformation. In a lengthy Twitter post, he expressed "regret" over the story and admitted he "fell short" of his own expectations when spreading rumors about an unconfirmed situation.

"I got this one wrong, y'all," he admitted.

In an attached statement, Brent added that his tweets delving into the lives of two people "were wrong."

"I apologize to both of them," he wrote.

He added that he never wanted to be seen as a "mean" person.