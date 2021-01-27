Madonna Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Throwback 'Playboy' Shots

Madonna took to Instagram to give fans another update. This time, the living legend shared a series of black-and-white photos that date back to 1985. As reported by Dazed, she was photographed by Kenji Wakasugi for Playboy Weekly Excite while she paying a visit to Tokyo, Japan.

In the first shot, Madonna was captured close-up on a sofa that had a sheer plastic sheet over the top. The "La Isla Bonita" chart-topper laid on her front and rested one hand to the side of her face. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Madonna styled her curly blond hair down and pushed it over to one side. She wore a strapless black dress that featured frilly detailing across the top. The style icon accessorized with dangling earrings, numerous necklaces, rings, and black bracelets, one of which featured silver studs. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of black polish.

In the next slide, Madonna was snapped further back with her body spread out on the couch. The singer tilted her head down and continued to stare in front.

In the fourth pic, Madonna showcased her sharp jawline while resting her head on the side of the seat. She closed her eyes and stretched her left arm to the top of the sofa.

In the third frame, Madonna stunned in a different ensemble -- a black crop top that featured white text across the front and back with bottoms of the same color. She wore a long chain that had a cross pendant and appeared to have a bow in her hair.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 541,000 likes and over 9,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.7 million followers.

"This is when the world fell in love with you," one user wrote.

"I love these pictures so much. There's only one queen," another person shared.

"The most beautiful gorgeous an talented woman ever ever ever born... love you my Queen you make women stronger," remarked a third fan.

"Her look was always mesmerizing," a fourth admirer commented.

The snapshots were taken while Madonna was on a promotional tour in Japan for her second studio album Like A Virgin.

"There was no stylist in my memory, just Madonna's own personal style. She wore the same clothes she arrived in" Kenji explained.

He admitted he was struck by her professionalism and modesty, describing her as "vibrant, vigorous, energetic, bright, full of spirit."