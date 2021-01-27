Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Busty Assets And Round Booty In Tiny String Bikini

Tahlia Skaines wowed her fans on Wednesday, January 27, with a sexy new Instagram update. While posing poolside, the Australian influencer rocked a skimpy bikini set which showcased her killer body and perky assets.

Tahlia was snapped outdoors in her sexy bathing suit, enjoying the sunny weather. In the first photo, she sat on a pool deck with her legs stretched out to the side. The babe leaned over, placing her left hand on the ground to support her body. Meanwhile, her right hand was raised to the top of her head, touching her hair.

The second snap showed Tahlia in a similar pose. This time, she placed both hands on the ground as she gazed into the distance, smiling. Her hair was windswept, and it covered some parts of her face. In the third pic, Tahlia turned around to showcase her toned backside. She was still sitting on the ground while holding her locks. The angle perfectly displayed her round posterior.

The shots were taken in an elevated location. Behind her were an infinity pool and stunning views of the sea. The blue sky, buildings, and trees were also visible in the background.

Tahlia sported a bikini top with a lavender base and tiny floral prints. The triangle-style cups barely contained her ample chest, and the plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. Thin, striped straps went over her shoulders, and the snug fit pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage pop.

She wore matching bottoms which were just as revealing. The scanty garment featured high leg cuts which accentuated her slender hips and sat low in the front, far beneath her navel. Viewers couldn't help but notice her flat stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

The model accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She wore her long, blond hair in a ponytail and had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia referred to the location. She also shared that her bikini was from White Fox Swim with a tag for the brand.

Several internet personalities and plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved over her fantastic figure, while some followers went crazy over her beauty. As of this writing, the picture has gained more than 5,700 likes and upward of 70 comments.

"So absolutely gorgeous! That body. WOW!" a fan wrote.

"You are very pretty," echoed another follower.

"I honestly cannot deal with you," a third admirer commented, adding a flame emoji at the end.