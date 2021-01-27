Abby Dowse Gets Flirty In A Sexy Bikini While Lounging On The Beach

Abby Dowse gave off seriously sultry vibes in her most recent Instagram share, in which she showed off her insane bikini body while soaking up some sun at the beach. The Australian beauty lounged on her side, displaying her abundant cleavage and peering seductively into the camera. She accompanied the post with a super flirty caption, and reeled in more than 11,770 likes in just two hours of the photo going live.

The model was sprawled on a striped, white-and-blue beach towel with a book by her side. The title on the cover read, The Sun and Her Flowers, while the image was that of yellow blooms and blue leaves. Abby herself was dressed in blue, rocking a light-colored top and dark bottoms. Her mismatched bikini mirrored the bright, cloudless sky above and the dark-turquoise strip of sea visible in the backdrop.

One follower remarked on the chromatic symmetry in the comments section, telling Abby she was "As blue as the ocean behind you."

Others showed their appreciation for the look by filling the comments with azure hearts.

"Everything about you is top shelf including your style," one fan complimented Abby's beauty.

"So beautiful," said fellow Aussie model Laura Amy.

"Mermaid," chimed in Skye Wheatley, who also added a mermaid emoji.

Abby looked every inch the siren as she posed with her legs closed, teasing her thigh gap. She lifted one arm above her head and bent her knees, flaunting the swell of her hip. Her other arm was cropped out of the pic, suggesting the photo was a selfie. Her toned, sunkissed body stretched in a diagonal across the frame, allowing her audience to admire her perky assets in detail.

The blonde's busty chest was barely contained by a plunging halterneck top that exposed her deep cleavage. The item had teensy ruched cups that largely failed to cover her curves, leaving a tantalizing amount of sideboob on show. Likewise, her slender thighs were on display in the incredibly high-cut bikini. The tiny bottoms had narrow sides that were pulled high on her waist, tying with large, loopy bows. Meanwhile, the waistline dipped well below her belly button, showing off her chiseled midriff and accentuating her sexy figure.

The stunner brushed her hair to the side, allowing her locks to spill over her shoulder and arm. Her face and chest were closest to the camera, giving fans an eyeful of her buxom curves. A chain necklace highlighted her ample décolletage, disappearing under her messy hair. She also wore hoop earrings and what looked like a wrist watch, of which only the pale-pink band was visible in the snap.