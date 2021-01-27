Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Bindi Irwin Gives Fans An Inside Look At Her Daughter's Gorgeous Floral-Themed Nursery
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Bindi Irwin gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her daughter's gorgeous floral-themed nursery in a new snap. The wildlife conservationist, who is currently in the third trimester of her first pregnancy, showed off her decorating skills in the room, which was dominated by oversized blooms and a few furry friends.

She and her husband Chandler Powell, who will celebrate their first anniversary on March 25, have shared their thrill over Bindi's pregnancy throughout the past several months on social media. This included a fun recreation of a snap previously taken by her parents, Terri and Steve Irwin, when Terri was pregnant with son Bob, as seen on IG here.

The couple lives on the property of the Australia Zoo with Terri, Bob, and their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy.

In the pic seen below, the 22-year-old posed in the room as she delicately cradled her baby bump for the camera. Dressed casually in a gray t-shirt and jeans, with an orange-and-blue plaid shirt worn open as a topper, the daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" revealed her handiwork for the cameras.

The nursery has a serene feel. Bindi leaned on a large changing table, which had lots of drawers for essentials and was topped with a pad covered with large blooms as a decorative design.

That motif was continued throughout the room. Above the table, there were plenty of visual details to catch the baby's eye once she is welcomed into the world.

Oversized wall art included big flowers that matched those on the changing pad. In addition, a stunning array of multicolored butterflies was added to the serene scene, along with a large gray crescent moon adorned with flowers.

Two bunnies wearing floral crowns added a playful whimsy to the decorations on the wall.

The baby, whom Bindi already calls "baby wildlife warrior," will reportedly enter this world in the coming months and will likely be raised like her mom and family -- with a deep respect for nature and animals, and a keen knowledge of how to tend to their needs.

Fans of the young woman adored the photo, hitting the "like" button on it over 704,000 times thus far.

"Watching you grow up and then being able to see you start your own family has been nothing short of an absolute treasure. Sending so much love to you and your loved ones," wrote one follower.

"Beautiful nursery, beautiful family," penned a second fan.

"Babygirl Wildlife Warrior will have such amazing parents! You look glowing and stunning Bindi! Sending love and positive vibes!" remarked a third Instagram user.

"What a beautiful area. You look gorgeous," added a fourth supporter.

