February 1, 2021
Kylie Jenner Poses In Crop Top & Skintight Hot Pants For A Series Of Stunning Snaps
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with series of new snapshots of herself. The makeup guru regularly shares pics to her popular page and uses the social media platform to promote her brand.

Jenner stunned in a basic white crop top with thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted brown hot pants that were tight-fitted. Jenner kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore rings. She rocked short nails and painted them with a coat of dark polish. Jenner styled her long dark hair down in waves while pushing it over to one side.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a tiled backdrop from the thighs-up. The reality star leaned against the wall and pushed her left leg forward. Jenner raised both her hands to the front of her hairline and tilted her head down, giving the camera lens full eye contact.

In the next slide, she sported a similar stance but covered her right eye as she was snapped with her hand in front of her face.

In the third and final frame, Jenner was photographed further back with her arm raised above her head. She tugged at her locks while letting the majority of her hair fall over her right shoulder. Jenner stared at the camera lens with a fierce expression, making the pose look effortless.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 7.2 million likes and over 22,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her impressive 212.3 million followers.

"It's the hair for me," one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"Girl you be looking like Barbie and I'm living for it," another person shared.

"You are really beautiful my dear," remarked a third fan.

"You Are Just Perfect And Charming... I love you Kylie," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black bikini top with beaded straps. Jenner posed inside her villa's infinity pool and was clearly living her best life. She accessorized herself with bracelets on each wrist, a watch, and rings while rocking pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with an eye-catching neon-colored polish. Jenner wore her long locks down with a middle part and enjoyed the sunny weather.

