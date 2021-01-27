'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Reportedly 'Saddened' By Situation With Ex-Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne has reportedly been going through a difficult time amid her divorce from Tom Girardi.

After downsizing to a smaller $1.5 million home and settling in, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly still "saddened" by the whole situation with her 81-year-old ex because she did "truly love him," an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source added that "nobody wanted" Erika and Tom's 21-year marriage to end this way and that it has been a "very heart-wrenching" time for the Bravo star after recently moving out of the couple's massive Pasadena mansion.

"She's just focusing on her work and not thinking of dating right now," the insider said of the singer. "There's no chance for reconciliation at all with Tom. They just were not on the same page when it came to how they lived their lives anymore."

Erika previously made a joke that she is joining a dating site. Earlier this month, she posed in a skimpy Savage X Fenty outfit and fishnets as she bent over to show off her legs.

"Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??" she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post, seen here.

While dating reportedly isn't on her mind right now, there have been rumors that her elderly ex was seeing other women during their marriage.

After Erika filed for divorce in November 2020, a source told People magazine that Tom's alleged infidelity was the reason Erika decided to end their long union and that the split was a "long time coming."

Getty Images | Spencer Platt

A source close to the celebrity couple told the outlet that Tom was allegedly cheating on Erika with "multiple women," and that the Chicago star knew about his infidelity "for years" but "wanted to try and save the marriage."

The insider said that it was Erika's role in Chicago last year that marked the breaking point for her when Tom skipped attending her shows in New York City and was instead "frolicking" around town. The singer reportedly realized she would "never be a priority" to her husband.

Erika's stint as Roxie Hart in the Broadway show was cut short last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RHOBH fans know that Erika and Tom led very separate lives. The wealthy power attorney rarely accompanied his wife to events seen on the Bravo reality show and always seemed to be working. When the couple was shown onscreen together, they appeared to have a cordial relationship.