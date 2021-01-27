Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 27, 2021
Madison Woolley Rocks Wet Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Australian model Madison Woolley put her incredibly toned bikini body on display as she got soaking wet in a new snapshot posted to her Instagram page. She has been sharing a series of bikini looks lately, and today's upload was no different.

Madison was snapped while enjoying a warm summer day at the beach. Avid fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time on beaches, especially on hot, sunny days. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney.

She stood on the shoreline, dripping wet, with one leg forward. The babe slightly angled her body to the side as she raised both of her hands in the air. She looked to her right and had a big smile on her face, indicating that she was enjoying the moment. Her flawless skin glowed in the sunshine.

Turquoise blue water and the bright blue sky made up the background. Several beachgoers were also visible in the shot.

The 22-year-old bombshell wore a skimpy black two-piece set. The top featured classic triangle cups and a plunging neckline which exposed a generous amount of cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck in a halter-style, highlighting her shoulders and slim arms.

She sported matching bikini bottoms with strings that tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The daring swimsuit exposed her flat stomach and abs, while its high leg cuts also accentuated her lean thighs.

For the occasion, the influencer wore a simple ring and a pair of earrings as accessories. Madison's wet blond hair was slicked and hanging down her back.

In the caption, the hottie shared that she was in a state of complete happiness. She also revealed that her sexy swimwear came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand. She urged her fans to check out her new YouTube video.

Among Madison's 598,000-plus Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the model's sizzling-hot photo. In less than an hour of going live on the social media app, the new share received over 4,500 likes and more than 40 comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her fit body, while others couldn't find the right words and shared some emoji instead.

"Always a beauty! I am in awe of your perfect figure and beautiful face," gushed a fan.

"You are so hot! I enjoy your swimwear looks, so please add more," wrote another follower.

"A sea goddess," a third admirer commented.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.