Jade Grobler Stuns In A Tiny Crop Top And Short Shorts In Flirty Snaps

Jade Grobler recently posted two smoking-hot photos of herself on her Instagram page. The South African-born model is known for sharing titillating photos on social media. In the new share uploaded on January 26, she flaunted her enviable curves in a teeny tiny crop top, matching it with a pair of shorts.

The 23-year-old influencer rocked a brown crop top that looked amazing on her sun-kissed complexion. It could easily be mistaken for a bandeau-style bikini top due to its design. In another Instagram post, users saw the garment from the side, where it looked similar to a tube top. There was a cutout in the center, exposing her cleavage. The gathered design drew even more attention to her chest, while thin straps went around her neck for support.

She sported black jean shorts that barely reached her upper thighs. The garment had a mid-rise waistband which hugged her slim middle, accentuating her taut stomach. The distressed shorts highlighted her lean legs. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers.

In the first photo, Jade showed off her fit physique in her sexy ensemble and casually posed in front of the camera. She stood against a marble wall, with one knee slightly bent. She raised her arms and touched her head as she looked straight into the camera with a closed-lip smile. The location wasn't brightly lit, but her flawlessly tanned skin still appeared glowing in the shot.

The second snap featured Jade posing in the middle of the frame, standing with her legs parted. She let her arms hang at her sides as she gazed at the lens and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites. Jade left her long, blond hair down and styled straight. As for accessories, the hottie sported a dainty bracelet and several rings.

In the caption, Jade dropped two sun emoji.

In less than a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the jaw-dropping snapshots gained more than 11,400 likes and 120-plus comments. A lot of Jade's social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her killer figure. Countless other fans struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

"Wow! Not in a bathing suit? A rare occurrence, but I love it," one of her followers commented.

"You look stunning as ever! Going out in public looking like this. Of course, you can pull it off with that body," wrote another fan.