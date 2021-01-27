Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Laura Amy Shows Skin In Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Laura Amy showcased her enviable assets and fit physique in her latest Instagram update, which she shared with her 885,000 followers today. The Australian model wore a skintight, two-piece fitness set that included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings for the sexy post.

The top boasted a scooped neckline, which dipped low on her chest, offering a nice view of her décolletage. The garment fit tightly on her bust, making her cleavage pop. The short length showcased her toned midsection, and some viewers complimented her flat tummy and abs in their comments. The sleeveless design highlighted her lean shoulders and arms.

The leggings had a snug fit. The waistband clung to her slim midsection, almost obscuring her navel from view. The bottoms emphasized her curves, and the dark color contrasted nicely against her bronzed complexion.

Laura was photographed indoors in her revealing activewear. The babe stood against a white wall in a wide-legged stance, while tugging at her top to tease her fans. She lifted her chin and tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression and slightly parted lips.

A swipe to the right showed Laura in a similar pose. This time, she lowered her chin and closed her lips. She was still holding her sportswear while looking straight into the camera. The bright sunlight spilling in the room illuminated her tanned skin and curves.

Laura kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bangle, and a ring. For the occasion, she painted her long nails with a light polish. As for her hair, she pulled her brunette locks into a high bun, with a few tendrils left loose in the front.

In the caption, Laura wondered if anyone could have "too many seamless sets." She also revealed that her athleisure wear was from a brand called NXT GEN Sports and Nutrition, and credited the company by tagging their Instagram page.

The latest upload earned a lot of praise from her supporters as they dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them told her she looked insanely beautiful. Others praised her sculpted figure. The post accrued more than 2,500 likes and 95 comments within just a few hours of being uploaded.

"You look very pretty, and you have lovely eyes that I can stare at all day," one of her fans commented.

"I love the set! So cute, and yes, you are right. I have many pairs as well, and I live in them most days," wrote another social media user.

"You look great in anything," added a third follower.

