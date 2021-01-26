Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Jasmine Sanders Smolders In Semi-Sheer White Lace Savage X Fenty Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram sensation Jasmine Sanders wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 26, featured the celebrity in a revealing semi-sheer lace bodysuit from the fashion label Savage X Fenty.

In the caption, Jasmine lamented that she wished many more people were fluent in the art of silence. Of course, her fans couldn't help themselves and instantly dove into the comments section in order to comment.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a skintight white lace bodysuit that clung to her lithe figure and showed off her tan as she posed underneath the golden glow of an approaching sunset. Featuring shoestring straps, the outfit plunged down low in the front and revealed some cleavage, which she mostly covered with her arm as she leaned against a doorframe. The bodysuit also had a cutout section at the back and a high brief line that drew attention to her smooth thighs.

The celebrity posed in a glass doorway leading from the bedroom to a balcony. Jasmine looked directly at the camera, her lips slightly parted as she gazed at her intended audience with a sultry expression.

Her blond curls framed her pretty face and were further highlighted in the golden light. She completed the look with a couple of bracelets on one hand, a gold ring on her finger, and a delicate chain around her neck.

Jasmine's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 28,300 likes and close to 200 comments from her delighted admirers.

Some people agreed with Jasmine's caption. However, the majority were simply there to voice their opinion on the smoking hot outfit.

"Daaaayummmmmmmmmm," exclaimed fellow Instagram sensation Olivia Culpo in the comments section.

"Haveeeee mercyyyyyyyy *uncle Jesse voice*," fitness trainer and Jasmine's boyfriend, Anthony Rhoades, declared.

"You are so beautiful," another user stated.

"GORGEOUS BEAUTY," a fourth person wrote in all-caps, also using several of the sparkling heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the spectacular image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the tongue-hanging-out and bomb emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Jasmine regularly impresses her fans when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her sporty side. Wearing a gray crop top and booty shorts, the celebrity shared an update while training and wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.