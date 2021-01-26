Jasmine Sanders Smolders In Semi-Sheer White Lace Savage X Fenty Bodysuit

Instagram sensation Jasmine Sanders wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 26, featured the celebrity in a revealing semi-sheer lace bodysuit from the fashion label Savage X Fenty.

In the caption, Jasmine lamented that she wished many more people were fluent in the art of silence. Of course, her fans couldn't help themselves and instantly dove into the comments section in order to comment.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a skintight white lace bodysuit that clung to her lithe figure and showed off her tan as she posed underneath the golden glow of an approaching sunset. Featuring shoestring straps, the outfit plunged down low in the front and revealed some cleavage, which she mostly covered with her arm as she leaned against a doorframe. The bodysuit also had a cutout section at the back and a high brief line that drew attention to her smooth thighs.

The celebrity posed in a glass doorway leading from the bedroom to a balcony. Jasmine looked directly at the camera, her lips slightly parted as she gazed at her intended audience with a sultry expression.

Her blond curls framed her pretty face and were further highlighted in the golden light. She completed the look with a couple of bracelets on one hand, a gold ring on her finger, and a delicate chain around her neck.

Jasmine's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 28,300 likes and close to 200 comments from her delighted admirers.

Some people agreed with Jasmine's caption. However, the majority were simply there to voice their opinion on the smoking hot outfit.

"Daaaayummmmmmmmmm," exclaimed fellow Instagram sensation Olivia Culpo in the comments section.

"Haveeeee mercyyyyyyyy *uncle Jesse voice*," fitness trainer and Jasmine's boyfriend, Anthony Rhoades, declared.

"You are so beautiful," another user stated.

"GORGEOUS BEAUTY," a fourth person wrote in all-caps, also using several of the sparkling heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the spectacular image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the tongue-hanging-out and bomb emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Jasmine regularly impresses her fans when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her sporty side. Wearing a gray crop top and booty shorts, the celebrity shared an update while training and wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday.