'One Piece' Chapter 1002 Spoilers: Worst Generation, Yonkos Take Fight To Next Level, New Attacks Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 1002 has yet to be released, but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the continuation of the battle between the members of the Worst Generation -- Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass "Captain" Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates, and Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates -- and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. It will also reveal some of the new attacks of the Worst Generation and the two Yonkos.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1002 is titled "Yonko Vs. New Generation." As the title suggests, it will mainly focus on the epic fight on the rooftop of Kaido's mansion on the island of Onigashima. Kaido will be using a new technique called "Great Wind," but Pirate Hunter will be stopping it with Enma. After seeing Zoro wield Enma, he will start to sense the presence of the late Lord Kozuki Oden.

It's worth noting that Enma, which was previously owned by Oden, was the only sword that managed to seriously injure the tough Kaido. After Kaido's attack is neutralized by Zoro, the other members of the Worst Generation will showcase their new moves against the Yonko. Luffy will unleash "Gomu Gomu no Kong Rifle," Kid will use "Slam Gibson," Killer will target Kaido using "Kamaa Sonic," and Law will try to gauge the effectiveness of "Gamma Knife" against the strongest creature in the world.

After the barrage of powerful techniques from his comrades, Luffy will follow up with "Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider" against Kaido. In his dragon form, Kaido will fight back using "Boro Breath," but Zoro will once again step in and stop him with Kinemon's "Kitsunebiryuu:Homurasaki." Pirate Hunter will then attack him with a Flying Dragon flame technique, the same move he used to take down the legendary samurai named Ryuma in Thriller Bark.

In the previous chapter, the strongest creature in the world asked Linlin to stand back and let him deal with Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer, and Law on his own. However, Big Mom couldn't help but join the fun. She will also be unleashing a powerful technique called "Indra," and target Killer. She will then go after the other members of the Worst Generation, but since Luffy is made of rubber, the lightning attack won't affect him at all.

While he's distracted with Linlin, Kaido will be attacking Luffy with "Boro Breath" for the second time. However, though he will succeed in hitting him, his attack will turn out to be ineffective against the future Pirate King. Luffy will then retaliate with "Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling" against the strongest creature in the world.