Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 27, 2021
'One Piece' Chapter 1002 Spoilers: Worst Generation, Yonkos Take Fight To Next Level, New Attacks Revealed!
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1002 has yet to be released, but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the continuation of the battle between the members of the Worst Generation -- Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass "Captain" Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates, and Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates -- and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. It will also reveal some of the new attacks of the Worst Generation and the two Yonkos.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1002 is titled "Yonko Vs. New Generation." As the title suggests, it will mainly focus on the epic fight on the rooftop of Kaido's mansion on the island of Onigashima. Kaido will be using a new technique called "Great Wind," but Pirate Hunter will be stopping it with Enma. After seeing Zoro wield Enma, he will start to sense the presence of the late Lord Kozuki Oden.

It's worth noting that Enma, which was previously owned by Oden, was the only sword that managed to seriously injure the tough Kaido. After Kaido's attack is neutralized by Zoro, the other members of the Worst Generation will showcase their new moves against the Yonko. Luffy will unleash "Gomu Gomu no Kong Rifle," Kid will use "Slam Gibson," Killer will target Kaido using "Kamaa Sonic," and Law will try to gauge the effectiveness of "Gamma Knife" against the strongest creature in the world.

The members of the Worst Generation put aside their rivalry and join forces against the Emperors of the Sea.
Flickr/ Public Domain | Anime Kurd

After the barrage of powerful techniques from his comrades, Luffy will follow up with "Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider" against Kaido. In his dragon form, Kaido will fight back using "Boro Breath," but Zoro will once again step in and stop him with Kinemon's "Kitsunebiryuu:Homurasaki." Pirate Hunter will then attack him with a Flying Dragon flame technique, the same move he used to take down the legendary samurai named Ryuma in Thriller Bark.

In the previous chapter, the strongest creature in the world asked Linlin to stand back and let him deal with Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer, and Law on his own. However, Big Mom couldn't help but join the fun. She will also be unleashing a powerful technique called "Indra," and target Killer. She will then go after the other members of the Worst Generation, but since Luffy is made of rubber, the lightning attack won't affect him at all.

While he's distracted with Linlin, Kaido will be attacking Luffy with "Boro Breath" for the second time. However, though he will succeed in hitting him, his attack will turn out to be ineffective against the future Pirate King. Luffy will then retaliate with "Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling" against the strongest creature in the world.

Latest Headlines

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.