Qimmah Russo Slays In Strapless See-Through Black Lace Bodysuit

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again dazzled her 1.7 Instagram followers with her latest fashion update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 25, featured the celebrity in a series of arty shots by photographer Photo Mark that highlighted her flawless figure while wearing a see-through lace outfit.

In the caption, Qimmah stated that sometimes people needed to spend some time alone in order to figure out who they were and what they wanted to do in life. She also mentioned the fact that those who were meant to stay by your side would do so.

Kneeling on the ground against a dark backdrop, Qimmah wore a black lace bodysuit. It clung to her form and helped to highlight her chiseled muscles. The strapless clothing showed off plenty of the fitness guru's ample cleavage as she sat side-on to the camera. The black strap of a thong could be seen sitting high over her toned hips underneath the sheer material.

Qimmah's long golden locks were straightened and pulled up on top of her head in a high ponytail. During the series of snaps, it cascaded down her back and over her pert derriere. She completed the look with a stylish pair of black-rimmed glasses.

In the first pic, Qimmah adjusted her glasses as she pouted and looked at something that was off-camera. Next up, she raised her glasses and gazed seductively at her intended audience. Finally, she arched her back and rested her hands on her smooth thighs as she smiled at the photographer.

Qimmah's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. After a single day, the set had already amassed an impressive 40,800 likes and more than 500 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

"What a babe," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"PERFECT," a fan declared in all-caps.

"You're so pretty," another user stated.

"My goodness," a fourth person exclaimed, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, as is the case with many of Qimmah's posts, the muscly arm also got a serious workout as well.

Qimmah often showcases her enviable physique when sharing content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a video that not only flaunted her killer curves but drew attention to the availability of her 2021 calendar. Needless to say, her fans couldn't get enough of the clip and told her so in the comments section.