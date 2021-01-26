Andreane Chamberland Dazzles In Frayed Denim And Silver-Chained Bikini

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland flaunted her enviable curves to her 557,000 followers with her latest bikini post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, January 26, showed the celebrity in a unique denim bathing suit.

In the caption, she tagged Windsor Smith Shoes on account of the white boots displayed in the first snap. However, for the majority of her supporters, it was all about the skimpy bathing suit and not what she was wearing on her feet.

Andreane knelt down in the sand for the three shots. She wore a uniquely styled bathing suit that had multiple strands of silver chains hanging down over the frayed denim bikini. The triangular cups of the top plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage.

The matching briefs sat high over her tanned hips and featured a belt with a silver buckle. Clipped to it was two secondary denim straps with further chains hanging down over her hips.

On her feet were the high-topped white Winsor Smith boots. She completed the look with a blue backpack slung over one shoulder.

In the first snap, Andreane sat slightly side-on to the camera lens as she rested one hand on her smooth thigh. Her golden locks were styled in gentle waves and cascaded down over her shoulders.

The next two snaps were similar, one apparently being a closer shot than the other. This time, Andreane knelt in the sand and looked directly at the photographer. Her legs were spread and she tilted her head to the side as she gave an alluring gaze.

Andreane's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 12 hours, the set had already gathered close to 6,000 likes and more than 160 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Looking incredible," one follower remarked in the comments section.

"Super hot," a fan declared.

"[You're] like a living barbie so fine!!!" another user gushed.

"Very beautiful. Lovely color," a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji for added emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations on the heart emoji. However, the kissing and thumbs up ones also got a lot of attention as well.

Andreane often flaunts her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she opted to go topless while posing with a skateboard. Wearing a pink thong and baseball cap, her toned body and perfect tan were highlighted. Using her blond locks the celebrity covered her bare chest and her fans couldn't wait to rush to the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the alluring snap.