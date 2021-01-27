Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Victoria Villarroel Opts To Go Topless In Strappy Black Skirt: 'Be Present'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Victoria Villarroel showed some serious skin in a new post on Instagram, much to her 1.5 million followers' delight.

In a series of three photos, Victoria went entirely topless. She posed in a dimly lit space with an open window that showed a gorgeous hillside view and beautiful blue sky with wispy clouds. She used her arms to cover herself and placed them strategically to protect her modesty. Victoria wore a long black skirt from Fashion Nova which featured a thin strap tied around her waist. She styled her long dark hair in loose messy waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder.

In the first pic, Victoria stood next to a platform, with large orange cushions and pillows on top. Above it hung white mosquito netting, which was tied up at the corners. She looked back at the camera, with her full lips parted slightly. The pose showed off her toned back and shoulders along with her tan lines.

Victoria leaned against a wall and looked out a window with orange curtains in the second photo. She faced forward with her hands crossed over her chest to keep the image Instagram friendly. For the final shot, Victoria was back by the furniture, but she looked into the camera's lens, with her body turned slightly to the side. The pose revealed her hot pink manicure and several rings. She had a pout on her pink lips.

More than 52,550 followers expressed their appreciation by hitting the like button. At least 130 also took a moment to leave a positive comment.

"If anyone ever asks me for the definition of a bad b*tch, I'm just gonna send them this picture," declared a fan.

"Wow! Are you kidding me? You are literal perfection in all these. The baddest on IG forever," a second follower enthused, including a row of flames.

"I'm jealous, Vic. I just want to get some sun and get tanned again, but Canada said -30. Wish I was with you," lamented a third devotee along with a sunglasses-wearing smiley.

"OMG! You amaze me every single day. I love your fingernails, too. So perfect," a fourth Instagram user gushed, including red hearts, roses, and lips.

The model keeps her followers engaged by sharing plenty of sexy shots and videos of herself enjoying her life. The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria showcased her booty and her cleavage in a skintight taupe top and matching ruched shorts in a recent social media post.

