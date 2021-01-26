Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Extremely Distressed Skintight Jeans
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 26, American model Yaslen Clemente made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken with Yaslen's smartphone, showed the 23-year-old posing before a mirror in what appears to be a walk-in closet. Numerous pants and shorts were hung up on rods in the background. Shelves dedicated to shoes could also be seen to Yaslen's left.

Yaslen opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. However, she covered her chest with her arms, presumably to adhere to Instagram's community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her side boob. Her flat midsection was also put on full display. Yaslen did have on a pair of skintight distressed jeans that showcased her pert derriere.

The blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair down in a deep side part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering candy apple red color.

For the picture, Yaslen stood with her back arched and turned to the side. She focused her gaze on her phone screen with a serious expression on her face, as she snapped the selfie.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be stating she gained muscle mass causing her pants to "rip." She also tagged her diet and exercise company Body By Yas.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Yaslen's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"Beautiful flawless diamond," wrote one fan, adding three diamond emoji to the end of the comment.

"Best photo," added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

"Hoooooot," remarked another admirer.

"Pretty," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yaslen has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload posts that show her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she posed outside while wearing a tiny white crop top with lace-up detailing and jeans. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.