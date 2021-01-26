Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Extremely Distressed Skintight Jeans

On Tuesday, January 26, American model Yaslen Clemente made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken with Yaslen's smartphone, showed the 23-year-old posing before a mirror in what appears to be a walk-in closet. Numerous pants and shorts were hung up on rods in the background. Shelves dedicated to shoes could also be seen to Yaslen's left.

Yaslen opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. However, she covered her chest with her arms, presumably to adhere to Instagram's community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her side boob. Her flat midsection was also put on full display. Yaslen did have on a pair of skintight distressed jeans that showcased her pert derriere.

The blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair down in a deep side part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering candy apple red color.

For the picture, Yaslen stood with her back arched and turned to the side. She focused her gaze on her phone screen with a serious expression on her face, as she snapped the selfie.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be stating she gained muscle mass causing her pants to "rip." She also tagged her diet and exercise company Body By Yas.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Yaslen's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"Beautiful flawless diamond," wrote one fan, adding three diamond emoji to the end of the comment.

"Best photo," added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

"Hoooooot," remarked another admirer.

"Pretty," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yaslen has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload posts that show her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she posed outside while wearing a tiny white crop top with lace-up detailing and jeans. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.