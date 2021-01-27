Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Thick Booty And Curvaceous Bust In Teensy Strapless Dress: 'Here For A Good Time'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Alexa Dellanos thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon with a sultry snap in which she showcased her incredible assets for the camera. It appeared that the voluptuous model was dolled-up for a night out, and she looked incredible wearing a barely there mini dress which left little to the imagination.

Alexa posed with her backside to the camera and turned to look over one shoulder, wearing a wide-eyed, seductive gaze. Her dress was a brilliant purple color and featured a ruched seam up the center, accentuating the enticing swell of her derriere. Her breasts nearly spilled out of the remarkably low-cut front of the garment.

Alexa geotagged her location at Papi Steak, an intimate and trendy restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. She stood in what was seemingly the posh entryway, which was designed with a modern, industrial flare softened by warm wood floors. Elegant white orchids bloomed in multiple locations.

British influencer Demi Rose was one of nearly 35,000 of Alexa's Instagram followers to like the share during the afternoon on which it was uploaded, and hundreds of adoring comments were also received.

"We never want you to leave," assured David Einhorn, investor and co-partner of the restaurant Alexa visited, in response to her caption.

"I wish I was @papisteak so I could say hola preciosa and cheers across the table and eat their delicious Greek salad sooo good," a second fan gushed, who was clearly smitten by more than just Alexa's phenomenal appearance.

"Yuppppop. Woman crush Wednesday," a third admirer remarked, throwing a trio of tongue emoji into the mix to emphasize their statement.

"Your purple [goes] good with your eyes and your blond hair," a fourth person praised.

In addition to the bevy of sweet or suggestive compliments, the comments section was also flooded with the usual range of affectionate emoji -- in this case, the flame appeared to be most popular, closely followed by the heart-eyes face. The jewel-toned hue of her outfit presumably inspired the unusual number of purple hearts that also dotted the page.

Just a few weeks ago, Alexa heated up her Instagram page while wearing a sporty ensemble that drove fans wild. The Inquisitr covered the jaw-dropping post, in which a skintight sports bra with an unusual cut-out design showcased a titillating amount of skin and barely contained her impressive bust.

At the time of this writing, the post has garnered over 66,500 likes. Additionally, the number of Alexa's followers has increased by 2,000 people since that report was published.

