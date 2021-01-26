Casi Davis Sizzles In A Uniquely Strappy Monokini In Latest 'Photo Dump' Instagram Update

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which went live on Monday, January 25, showed the celebrity in a uniquely strappy monokini as she posed in the first few snaps.

In the caption, Casi revealed that her latest post was actually a "photo dump" from her phone, featuring outfits from HMN ALNS. Because of this, a variety of other items of clothing and swimwear were also included, much to the delight of her intended audience.

Casi posed in front of a bathroom mirror in order to take the first picture. The black bathing suit featured a variety of thin straps that wrapped around her tiny waist and complimented her tanned figure as well as showed off a little underboob. One cup appeared to be merely an extension of the straps and barely covered her chest. The other triangular cup featured some blue and green lettering with black outlines. The briefs featured a stripe in a matching blue shade.

Two more shots appeared to show a slight variant on the bathing suit. This time, Casi posed while sitting down, one hand supporting her weight as she gazed at the photographer. The straps wrapped around her body were not a solid color this time, though. Instead, they were black-and-white bands.

The Instagram sensation also shared several other snaps that flaunted her enviable curves while wearing an array of outfits including one sheer blue mini dress that showed off a white bathing suit underneath it.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within one day, the set had already garnered an impressive 54,400 likes and more than 350 comments from her avid supporters.

"All of these are so fire. You make the clothing look even better!!!" one follower declared in the comments section.

"Love their stuff!!! " a fan gushed. "It all looks so amazing on you. Perfect style."

"When are you not slaying?" another user queried.

"THE GORGEOUS QUEEN!!!!" a fourth person exclaimed in all-caps.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for the various images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the drooling emoji was also in constant use.

Casi often shares swimwear updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she rocked a gold monokini as she sat on the beach. In the caption, she urged her supporters to drink more water and then proceeded to pour the cold liquid onto herself.