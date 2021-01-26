Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Casi Davis Sizzles In A Uniquely Strappy Monokini In Latest 'Photo Dump' Instagram Update
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which went live on Monday, January 25, showed the celebrity in a uniquely strappy monokini as she posed in the first few snaps.

In the caption, Casi revealed that her latest post was actually a "photo dump" from her phone, featuring outfits from HMN ALNS. Because of this, a variety of other items of clothing and swimwear were also included, much to the delight of her intended audience.

Casi posed in front of a bathroom mirror in order to take the first picture. The black bathing suit featured a variety of thin straps that wrapped around her tiny waist and complimented her tanned figure as well as showed off a little underboob. One cup appeared to be merely an extension of the straps and barely covered her chest. The other triangular cup featured some blue and green lettering with black outlines. The briefs featured a stripe in a matching blue shade.

Two more shots appeared to show a slight variant on the bathing suit. This time, Casi posed while sitting down, one hand supporting her weight as she gazed at the photographer. The straps wrapped around her body were not a solid color this time, though. Instead, they were black-and-white bands.

The Instagram sensation also shared several other snaps that flaunted her enviable curves while wearing an array of outfits including one sheer blue mini dress that showed off a white bathing suit underneath it.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within one day, the set had already garnered an impressive 54,400 likes and more than 350 comments from her avid supporters.

"All of these are so fire. You make the clothing look even better!!!" one follower declared in the comments section.

"Love their stuff!!! " a fan gushed. "It all looks so amazing on you. Perfect style."

"When are you not slaying?" another user queried.

"THE GORGEOUS QUEEN!!!!" a fourth person exclaimed in all-caps.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for the various images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the drooling emoji was also in constant use.

Casi often shares swimwear updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she rocked a gold monokini as she sat on the beach. In the caption, she urged her supporters to drink more water and then proceeded to pour the cold liquid onto herself.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.