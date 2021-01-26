Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Camila Oliveira Exposes Major Cleavage In Black Lingerie: 'Welcome To My Private Life'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Camila Oliveira delighted her Instagram followers by revealing a hint of her private life. The UFC octagon girl showcased her voluptuous figure in sexy lingerie for a new photo.

In the photo, Camila stood inside a room while holding onto the silver handles of white double doors, which opened inward. Behind her was a wall of large windows, a half wall that had a cream couch with a variety of throw pillows on it and a fluffy rug in front of it. An intricate crystal chandelier hung down from the ceiling.

Camila was the focal point of the photograph despite her luxurious surroundings. Her outfit contrasted nicely with the light-colored room. The UFC ring girl wore a sexy, sheer black lace teddy that featured a large chest opening. The garment revealed a generous look at her rounded cleavage and a bit of her flat tummy. The high-cut legs emphasized her slender waist and curvy hips. An intricate leather strap garter belt wrapped around her waist and connected with silver rings to matching belts around her thighs. Camila wore matching black boots with a slouchy fit that rose over her knees to complete the naughty outfit.

The model wore her long brunette hair straight with soft curls in the ends. It hung over one shoulder, reaching past her breast from a messy side part. Camila's pose showcased the variety of tattoos she has on each arm.

Camila's fans expressed their approval for the sensual and inviting picture. Nearly 8,630 hit the like button, and at least 115 took the time to compose an uplifting reply.

"Wow! You're smart, sexy, and beautiful. I'm on my way to join you," one fan enthused, including hand-clapping emoji, hearts, and flames.

"OMG! This is stunning. Absolute artwork, Camila. You're so popular that you actually crashed the site. The hottest woman on IG," a second devotee declared along with a laughing-crying, heart-eye, and a heart-kiss smiley.

"This is so powerful! Thank you. Can I enter now, or do I need to do something to gain entrance," a third user teased, adding roses, red lips, and hearts.

"Watch out! Camila is going to take over the Las Vegas Strip! Yes, Queen! You're perfect," a fourth follower wrote, following with a crown to complete the comment.

Camila recently thrilled her fans with a fun challenge video where she switched from a casual outfit to her work uniform while having a lot of fun and showing off her pert backside.

