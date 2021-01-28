Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Berlin While Wearing Sweatpants & A Pale Pink Tank
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio surprised her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps taken while she was abroad in Berlin, Germany, as the geotag of the post indicated.

Alessandra stood near a large window with a radiator mounted below it and two sets of curtains adding texture to the area -- one cream-colored thicker set as well as a semi-sheer white layer underneath. A lamp nearby glowed at one side of the frame, although natural sunlight streamed in through the window as well.

Alessandra's ensemble was from the brand Alo Yoga, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption. She flaunted her fit figure in a pink crop top that featured thin spaghetti straps extending over her shoulders and a V-neck neckline. The garment clung to her toned upper body, leaving her slender arms and shoulders on display, and the neckline showcased a hint of cleavage. The garment ended about halfway down her abdomen, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display.

She paired the revealing top with a cozier choice in bottoms -- a pair of gray sweatpants. The garment had a drawstring detail at the waist and an elastic waistband. Alessandra appeared to have folded over the waistband once, and it stretched below her belly button. The fabric cascaded down her toned legs with a loose-fitting silhouette, and the bottoms had pockets, which Alessandra showed off by placing one hand in her pocket.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortlessly tousled style, and she added a delicate necklace as well as a few bracelets to accessorize.

Her pose remained almost identical for the second shot, but she turned her attention to the camera, gazing at it with her lips parted in a sultry expression. For the third and final share, she turned to face the window, shooting a sexy gaze over her shoulder as she clutched what appeared to be a coffee cup in her hands.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 88,600 likes within five hours of going live, as well as 389 comments from her viewers.

"Body goals," one fan wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Those abs!!" another exclaimed, captivated by that particular portion of Alessandra's physique.

"Gorgeous," a third follower remarked.

"Stunning as always," a fourth person commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra's swimwear brand Gal Floripa shared a duo of snaps in which the Brazilian bombshell rocked a sexy bikini and flaunted her figure. The photos were taken on the beach in Brazil, as the geotag suggested.

