January 28, 2021
Natalie Roush Goes Braless While Lifting Up Crop Top In Tantalizing Instagram Post
nsfw
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 26, American model Natalie Roush made the week a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in what appeared to be a bedroom. She stood in front of a bed adorned with decorative pillows. Books placed on top of a side table were visible to her right.

She wore a blue crop top with the word "Malibu" written across it. Natalie paired the top with brown-and-white plaid pants. She kept the casual look relatively simple and accessorized with only a silver ring worn on her index finger. The brunette bombshell also wore her subtly highlighted hair down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the first image, Natalie stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She touched her thigh and lifted up her shirt, revealing that she was not wearing a bra underneath the garment. Fans were able to get a good view of her underboob and toned midsection.

She used both of her hands to pull up her T-shirt in the following photo. She turned her neck to look off into the distance with her mouth slightly open. Natalie lowered her hands and focused her gaze on the camera lens for the final photo.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the 2003 movie Malibu's Most Wanted.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 38,000 likes. Quite a few of Natalie's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You look sexy and beautiful," one fan wrote, adding a string of red heart and star-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Just Gorgeous," a different devotee added, along with numerous fire emoji.

"You're so pretty," another admirer remarked.

"Just WOW for your natural beauty," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Natalie graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she uploaded pictures in which she wore a skimpy white bikini. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.

