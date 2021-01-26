Wednesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis Schemes With Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 27, tease that Phyllis will give Summer some advice about Sally while Sally worries about her future. Finally, Abby leaves Mariah stunned after asking a big question.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gives Summer (Hunter King) some advice out of her playbook, according to SheKnows Soaps. The mother-daughter duo meets up at The Grand Phoenix to discuss Summer's trip with Kyle (Michael Mealor) to Los Angeles. Summer dishes the dirt she learned about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She advises her mother if she suddenly comes up missing anytime soon that Sally should be the prime suspect, given the redhead's history of kidnapping rivals. Phyllis offers her daughter some advice. She says that Summer should think like Sally to thwart her new rival.

Also, Phyllis manages to meet Sally and size her up a bit, and the latter is stunned to learn that Phyllis is Summer's mother. She manages to see Sally and Jack (Peter Bergman) at Society. After the younger woman leaves, Phyllis briefly discusses her with Jack.

CBS | Gilles Toucas

On the other hand, Sally is worried that her fresh start in Genoa City is over because it's obvious that Summer spoke with Flo (Katrina Bowden) while she was on the West Coast. She tries to find out just what Summer knows, but the Jabot collective's head keeps her cards close, only teasing Sally with the knowledge that she received some eye-opening details while visiting with Flo. That is sure to keep her awake at night, trying to figure out how to run damage control, so she doesn't lose Jack as one of her only champions in town.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) has Mariah (Camryn Grimes) over to talk with her and Chance (Donny Boaz). Abby is excited to tell her friend they've decided to use a surrogate to have a baby. Mariah is thrilled for her friend and ready to help her find the perfect woman to serve as a gestational carrier. However, she's completely gobsmacked to learn that Abby would like her to be their surrogate. Mariah is nearly speechless, but instead of saying anything now, she says she needs to talk to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Tessa is surprised by the line of discussion, but she clues into something Mariah hasn't figured out herself. Mariah never actually said no, which means she is entertaining the idea. Certainly, Mariah never considered doing something like this before, but she and Abby have recently grown much closer.