Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Blue Onesie With A Low-Cut Neckline
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of snaps taken in her cozy cabin. She wore a pale blue onesie for the occasion, and cuddled up with her dog for the images.

The photo was captured in the living room area of her newly constructed, larger cabin space in the woods, as she mentioned in the caption of the post. She perched in a cozy oversized armchair with a pale green and white pattern, and the entire room was decorated with natural accents, including several potted plants perched on the windowsill. A large ottoman crafted from what appeared to be burlap was positioned in front of the armchair, and a candle and lamp were placed on a small side table with the top crafted from a slab of wood. Both the floors and walls were covered in planks of wood, adding to the rustic vibe of the space.

The onesie Sara wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide, and named the specific onesie in the caption as well, in case her followers were interested in picking one up for themselves.

The garment was crafted from a pale blue fabric with a cable-knit texture, and featured a row of small closures along the front that Sara had halfway undone. A hint of cleavage was visible from the neckline, and the piece showed off her curves without clinging too tightly.

Sara's blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and a pair of red-framed glasses were perched on her nose. In the first shot, she placed her coffee mug on the side table nearby as she got up close and personal with her dog.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, and she focused her gaze on the camera. For the third, she flashed a smile as she closed her eyes and enjoyed the cozy setting, her feet clad in a pair of gray socks.

Sara's audience couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 25,700 likes as well as 148 comments within four hours.

"Stunning," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"That is the cutest!" another follower chimed in.

"The place is amazing just like you," a third fan remarked, loving the cabin that she constructed with partner Jacob Witzling.

"I'm dying over your plants," another added, complimenting the greenery in the space.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara tantalized her audience with a series of snaps in which she rocked a variety of revealing ensembles. The thing that every photo had in common was that Sara appeared to be gazing out into the distance or searching for something, which she referenced with her sassy caption.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.