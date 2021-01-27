'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Shows Off Third-Trimester Baby Bump In New IG Share

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared an up-close look at her third-trimester baby bump.

The 30-year-old Bravo star posed in the massive walk-in closet of her California home while wearing a black bra and panties to expose her full belly. Lala also wore fuzzy socks as she held her phone to zero in on her bump via the mirror in her closet.

In the caption, the mom-to-be referenced people who constantly tell her that it feels like she has been pregnant forever. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder reminded the commenters that they should imagine how she feels.

Lala's fans and friends reacted to the sentiment in the comments section, with her fellow expectant Bravo mom Brittany Cartwright chiming in right away.

"Gorgeous!!" she wrote of Lala's bump. "[And] I hate those comments!! Like don't you know a woman is pregnant for almost 10 months!! We didn't even announce until August & September people! Lol lol."

Former co-star Stassi Schroeder -- who gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, earlier this month -- posted a series of heart emoji.

Other fans told the expectant Bravo star she looks absolutely beautiful.

"Imagine looking this perfect while pregnant," one fan wrote.

"Oh honey, u look amazing," another fan told the Vanderpump Rules beauty. "Cherish EVERYTHING moment!! It's tough at the 'end' of your pregnancy but I forget alllll abt it as soon as you hold that precious gift for the very first time, So happy for u guys."

Last fall, Lala announced her pregnancy with a splashy skydiving gender reveal that culminated with a pink parachute landing. Her co-star Scheana Shay is also expecting a girl in April, while Brittany will welcome an April baby boy with her husband Jax Taylor.

When asked what advice she plans to share with her child, Lala previously revealed that she plans to be a protector at all costs.

"I think the one thing would be: 'you're safe with me," she said on her Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast last fall, according to People. "This world is really gonna try to kick you're a-- but I got you boo. I'm gonna kick it's a-- for you.'"

Lala recently told TooFab that with her wedding to Randall Emmett still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, they plan to focus on making babies instead. She teased that she hopes to have one more after this, and then they'll be good.

Lala is also a stepmom to Randall's daughters London and Rylee, whom he shares with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.