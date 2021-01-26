Elizabeth Hurley Makes Shocking Reveal About The Photographer For Her Topless Snow Photos

Elizabeth Hurley made a stunning revelation about the photographer for the risqué topless photos she shared on social media this week.

The 55-year-old swimsuit designer caused a social media frenzy on a snowy Monday by posing topless in white bikini bottoms with a wide-open fur coat thrown over her shoulders.

"How could I resist?" Elizabeth captioned the racy images.

It wasn't long before British morning show host Piers Morgan blasted the actress on Good Morning Britain. While Morgan agreed that the super-fit Elizabeth looked fabulous in the photos, he questioned what she was doing by posting the sexy images.

"And who took the pictures? Morgan said, according to Hello.

"Your 19-year-old [sic] son, you said, took the pictures? Isn't that creepy?...It's what we call in the business 'thirsty and creepy.' You can think two things when you look at it - one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

Elizabeth shared a cheeky update on Twitter on Tuesday to correct the tabloids and others who got it wrong. In the shocking update, the gorgeous star revealed that it was actually her mother, Angela Mary Hurley, and not her 18-year-old son Damian, who took the photos. She also joked that she was unsure if that tidbit would help ease her critics' minds or not.In response to Elizabeth's post, fans rallied around her and her mother.

On Twitter, one follower wrote that while they love Elizabeth they possibly love her forward-thinking mom even more now.

"FREEDOM of thought... AMEN to that," the fan wrote.

Another joked in a tweet that we've all "been there," and added they can't remember the last time his elderly mom didn't take semi-nudes of him when it snowed.

Yet another admirer offered to fill in for mama Angela next time. The Twitter user joked that Elizabeth's wonderful mother shouldn't have to hold a heavy camera at her age.

"I'd be more than happy to take ur next photo shoot free of charge," the fan offered.

Elizabeth previously posted a photo of her mom when she turned 80 last April. In a sweet snap shared to her Instagram page, she posed with her youthful-looking "Mummy" whom she described as the "best mom" in a hashtag. You can view the post here.

The photo also proved that good genes definitely run in the Hurley family.