Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley Makes Shocking Reveal About The Photographer For Her Topless Snow Photos
nsfw
Victoria Miller

Elizabeth Hurley made a stunning revelation about the photographer for the risqué topless photos she shared on social media this week.

The 55-year-old swimsuit designer caused a social media frenzy on a snowy Monday by posing topless in white bikini bottoms with a wide-open fur coat thrown over her shoulders.

"How could I resist?" Elizabeth captioned the racy images.

It wasn't long before British morning show host Piers Morgan blasted the actress on Good Morning Britain. While Morgan agreed that the super-fit Elizabeth looked fabulous in the photos, he questioned what she was doing by posting the sexy images.

"And who took the pictures? Morgan said, according to Hello.

"Your 19-year-old [sic] son, you said, took the pictures? Isn't that creepy?...It's what we call in the business 'thirsty and creepy.' You can think two things when you look at it - one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"
Elizabeth shared a cheeky update on Twitter on Tuesday to correct the tabloids and others who got it wrong. In the shocking update, the gorgeous star revealed that it was actually her mother, Angela Mary Hurley, and not her 18-year-old son Damian, who took the photos. She also joked that she was unsure if that tidbit would help ease her critics' minds or not.
In response to Elizabeth's post, fans rallied around her and her mother.

On Twitter, one follower wrote that while they love Elizabeth they possibly love her forward-thinking mom even more now.

"FREEDOM of thought... AMEN to that," the fan wrote.

Another joked in a tweet that we've all "been there," and added they can't remember the last time his elderly mom didn't take semi-nudes of him when it snowed.

Yet another admirer offered to fill in for mama Angela next time. The Twitter user joked that Elizabeth's wonderful mother shouldn't have to hold a heavy camera at her age.

"I'd be more than happy to take ur next photo shoot free of charge," the fan offered.

Elizabeth previously posted a photo of her mom when she turned 80 last April. In a sweet snap shared to her Instagram page, she posed with her youthful-looking "Mummy" whom she described as the "best mom" in a hashtag. You can view the post here.

The photo also proved that good genes definitely run in the Hurley family.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.