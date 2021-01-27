Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 27, 2021
Donald Trump Gets Prison Advice From Convicted Scam Artist Anna Sorokin
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

Convicted scam artist Anna Sorokin offered former President Donald Trump prison advice in a column she posted to her website this week, called "Rikers Island 1010 for Donald Trump."

"First and foremost: get out of suicide watch/mental observation as soon as you possibly can—it's neither a good look, nor something you want to be remembered by," she wrote for her first tip.

Sorokin added that "wallowing in self-pity" would not help his start in Rikers and warned of the observation area's negative "energy."

Elsewhere, the convicted fraudster touched on how Trump could improve his diet.

"So being in jail is a good time to detox from ubiquitous things like sugar, alcohol, dairy, fried and processed foods. Cleanse, lose some weight, become a vegetarian."
According to Sorokin, the only foods the former president should eat are beans, salads, fruits, vegetables, and one serving of gluten-free Cheerios.

She also gave some direct advice about Rikers' recreational activities, which she said also applies to the prison's jobs.

"If anyone asks if you'd like to 'volunteer,' the answer is absolutely no! Stay away from any type of extracurricular programs, group activities or other commitments—trust me, so not worth it."
In the case that someone directs Trump to volunteer or get a job, Sorokin gave another unwavering recommendation — pretend not to understand. Most of the time, she said, officials would not have the energy to deal with him.

She used the remainder of her article to touch on a diverse list of other tips, including the ideal place to make an unrecorded phone call, the danger of using medical emergencies for outside hospital trips, and the importance of befriending security.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd as he delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Whether Trump ends up in prison in the near future has long been a topic of conversation. The former president is currently the subject of two investigations in New York — a civil investigation headed by Attorney General Letitia James and a fraud probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Now that Trump is out of the White House, he could be charged for crimes linked to either inquiry.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump recently lost legal representation from multiple legal firms after the storming of the U.S. Capitol that followed his nearby rally shortly before.

Political commentator Bill Palmer previously predicted that Trump would either be in prison or under house arrest by the time of the 2024 presidential election, which the real estate mogul has suggested he might participate in.

Latest Headlines

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.