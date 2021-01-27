Donald Trump Gets Prison Advice From Convicted Scam Artist Anna Sorokin

Convicted scam artist Anna Sorokin offered former President Donald Trump prison advice in a column she posted to her website this week, called "Rikers Island 1010 for Donald Trump."

"First and foremost: get out of suicide watch/mental observation as soon as you possibly can—it's neither a good look, nor something you want to be remembered by," she wrote for her first tip.

Sorokin added that "wallowing in self-pity" would not help his start in Rikers and warned of the observation area's negative "energy."

Elsewhere, the convicted fraudster touched on how Trump could improve his diet.

"So being in jail is a good time to detox from ubiquitous things like sugar, alcohol, dairy, fried and processed foods. Cleanse, lose some weight, become a vegetarian."

According to Sorokin, the only foods the former president should eat are beans, salads, fruits, vegetables, and one serving of gluten-free Cheerios.

She also gave some direct advice about Rikers' recreational activities, which she said also applies to the prison's jobs.

"If anyone asks if you'd like to 'volunteer,' the answer is absolutely no! Stay away from any type of extracurricular programs, group activities or other commitments—trust me, so not worth it."

In the case that someone directs Trump to volunteer or get a job, Sorokin gave another unwavering recommendation — pretend not to understand. Most of the time, she said, officials would not have the energy to deal with him.

She used the remainder of her article to touch on a diverse list of other tips, including the ideal place to make an unrecorded phone call, the danger of using medical emergencies for outside hospital trips, and the importance of befriending security.

Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Whether Trump ends up in prison in the near future has long been a topic of conversation. The former president is currently the subject of two investigations in New York — a civil investigation headed by Attorney General Letitia James and a fraud probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Now that Trump is out of the White House, he could be charged for crimes linked to either inquiry.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump recently lost legal representation from multiple legal firms after the storming of the U.S. Capitol that followed his nearby rally shortly before.

Political commentator Bill Palmer previously predicted that Trump would either be in prison or under house arrest by the time of the 2024 presidential election, which the real estate mogul has suggested he might participate in.