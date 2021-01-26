Genesis Lopez Puts Insane Curves On Show In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez left her 4.8 million Instagram followers drooling on Tuesday, January 26, when she uploaded a sexy new video of herself clad in a bikini.

The footage, which featured a shimmering filter over it, displayed the 28-year-old influencer in a large outdoor grassy area with her dog, which appeared to be a German Shepherd. She was centered in the frame as she struck a number of sultry poses that called attention to her killer curves.

At the beginning of the reel, Genesis stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She tugged on her bottoms and adjusted her locks. She then fixed her top before turning around to showcase the back of her body. She continued to prop her derriere out and looked over her shoulder to direct her strong stare towards the camera's lens. At the end of the clip, she shared a cheeky smile, emitting flirtatious energy.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was pulled back into a low-hanging messy bun. Some sidebands also fell around her temples, framing her face. She swore her nails short and natural.

Genesis put her hourglass figure on show in a scanty cheetah-print bikini. Her top featured two thin strings that tied around her neck and back and minuscule triangular cups that struggled to contain her assets, giving way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob.

The set's matching thong bottoms also offered just minimal coverage as they highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious booty. Additionally, Genesis lifted the briefs' high-cut side straps past her hipbones, accentuating her slender core.

In the caption, she expressed that she was enjoying her Tuesday and shared some emoji with her followers.

The smoking-hot content went live just two hours ago and has already amassed more than 56,000 likes and 166,000 plays. Nearly 1,000 social media users also commented under the post to compliment Genesis on her form, stunning looks, and tiny bathing suit.

"You have such a nice physique," one individual wrote, following with a single red heart symbol.

"Looking good babe," another admirer chimed in, adding numerous kissing-face, fire, and heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

"Beautiful and perfect," a third fan asserted.

"Best damn body on the gram, no cap," a fourth user praised.

The stunner has wowed her Instagram fans with multiple breathtaking posts this month. On January 24, she shared a racy image in which she flaunted her insane curves in a teal bikini top and brown thong bottoms.