January 26, 2021
WWE's Mandy Rose Flaunts Her Thighs & Booty In Tiny Daisy Dukes While Posing In Front Of A Mercedes Benz
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram this week and showed off her sun-kissed legs and perfect physique with her 2.7 million followers on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight. She also got to stand next to a very stylish car at the time.

The image depicted the blond bombshell posing in front of a black Mercedes Benz C63 Amg Coupe that was parked in a dark gray room. She stood with her back to the camera and her head turned to face the photographer, boasting a mysterious expression on her face.

Rose also wore some tiny denim shorts for the occasion. The daisy dukes accentuated her toned legs and hugged her booty, leaving hardly any skin covered at all. She paired the shorts with a black t-shirt, sunglasses and black heels that featured a red sole at the bottom. The dark nature of Rose's attire complemented the Mercedes rather perfectly and made her look stunning as well.

The blond chose to leave the caption empty, though the pic suggested that sometimes an image is worth more than words. The Monday Night Raw superstar's fans certainly appreciated the photo and they showed up to let her know that. At the time of this writing, the upload has received over 172,000 likes and a lot of positive feedback in the replies.

"Hard work pays off," wrote one Instagram user, complimenting Rose's physique.

"Thunder thighs," wrote a second fan on Instagram, adding a muscle emoji for extra emphasis.

"You're really pretty. Is Otis really your boyfriend?" asked a third Instagrammer, referring to Rose's relationship with the unlikely babyface on WWE television.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Otis and Rose have been a storyline couple for almost a year, having cemented their romance at last year's WrestleMania pay-per-view. While they don't date in real life, the report revealed how Rose's actual boyfriend feels about her relationship with Otis.

Nia Jax, Peyton Royce and some of Rose's other peers put their differences with her aside to comment on her photo and shower the bombshell with flattering words. While the women of WWE might be rivals on television, they're more than happy to support each other on social media.

This isn't the first time Rose has flaunted her perfect physique on social media in recent times. As The Inquisitr documented, the popular wrestler previously exposed her booty in a photo that saw her sporting white panties and a flannel shirt. In the pic, she reached for a mug.

