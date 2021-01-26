Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 26, 2021
Lyna Perez Puts Ample Cleavage On Display As She Nearly Spills Out Of Her Dress In Smoking-Hot New Share
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Lyna Perez thrilled her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a stunning new photo on Tuesday, January 25. The model -- who proclaims in her bio on the platform that she "basically live[s] in a bikini" -- switched things up by getting all gussied up n the sizzling share, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The brunette bombshell posed on a white couch covered in several plush cushions for the smoking-hot new addition to her feed. She sat with one leg crossed over the other and spread her plump lips into a huge smile as she honed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her. She appeared to be enjoying a night out on the town, as there was a masked gentleman in the background of the shot that looked to be DJing at the undisclosed location.

Lyna was certainly dressed to impress for the outing as she showcased her bombshell physique in a shiny gold dress that fit her like a glove. The piece featured thin shoulder straps and a bustier-style bodice with underwire cups and thick, flattering seams that drew attention to her flat midsection. It also had a scandalous neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, causing her voluptuous cleavage to nearly spill out entirely as she posed for the lens.

The satin frock proceeded to cinch in at Lyna's waist before clinging tightly to her curvy hips, further accentuating her hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly short length -- the number just barely grazed to the middle of Lyna's shapely thighs, leaving her toned legs bare for her follower to admire.

The social media star added a slew of flashy jewelry to accessorize her look, including a dainty choker necklace, gold bangle bracelets, and a pair of dangling Chanel earrings. She also carried a bright pink purse for a pop of color, which sat on the couch beside her.

In the caption, Lyna asked her follower if they liked seeing her in a dress. An overwhelming majority seemed to love the fancy outfit, with many hitting up the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Yeah but you're the one that makes the dress look good mami," one person wrote, adding a slew of emoji to the end of his comment.

"I like u in anything u wear," remarked another fan.

"You are absolutely gorgeous," a third follower gushed.

"Looking stunning as always!" praised a fourth admirer.

Fans have also awarded the post more than 45,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.