January 26, 2021
'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Shares Big Baby News, Shares First Photos & Name Of Family Addition
instagram
Stacy Carey

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has welcomed her fourth child and she shared the exciting news on Tuesday via her Instagram page.

Chelsea's new post consisted of a sweet caption and two adorable photos. She noted that Walker June was born on Monday and that she weighed in at just over 6 pounds.

The first photo showed a yawning newborn swaddled in a thin checkered blanket. She had a rust-colored headband wrapped around her head and a carved nameplate sitting atop her swaddled figure.

The second snapshot showed Walker June unswaddled and the checkered blanket served as the background under her tiny figure. She had white socks over her little feet and wore a baggy onesie.

The newborn scrunched her legs up a bit and held her hands across her chest. She appeared to be sleeping in this shot, unaware of the hoopla around her.

Chelsea noted that her fourth child decided she wanted to share a birthday with big brother Watson. The only boy of the family, Watson turned 4 on Monday.

Once the evening hit, Walker seemingly surprised the family by deciding it was time to make her grand entrance. She joins big sister Layne, 2, and Aubree, 11. This is the third child that Chelsea has welcomed with her husband Cole.

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments section of Chelsea's Instagram post. In just an hour, more than 667,000 likes and 12,700 comments poured in as people went wild over the fun news and sweet photos.

Among those who commented were fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry and Chrisley Knows Best personality Savannah Chrisley. Jamie Lynn Spears, fellow reality television personality Jamie Otis, and Leah Messer, another Teen Mom veteran, also joined in on the fun.

As some fans pointed out, this is the second time that a new family member has arrived on another's birthday. Layne and Chelsea share theirs too.

"OMGGG she's precious! Congrats Chelsea!" one fan commented.

"Oh my gosh how sweet!!! Love the name!!! Congrats girl," another wrote.

Not everybody was in love with the newborn's chosen name. However, Chelsea had plenty of people step up to defend the unique moniker.

"Congratulations!!!! @chelseahouska @coledeboer Shes beautiful!!! Love the name!!! How special that they get to share a birthday!!" a third user raved.

"OMG CONGRATS!! Big day yesterday for sure!!!!! She's precious," someone else shared.

Cold and Chelsea revealed the news regarding this pregnancy last August. Shortly after that, they shared with fans that they were expecting another girl. It seems that everything with the delivery went well and everybody will be anxious to see more updates.

