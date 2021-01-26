Kim Kardashian Poses In Sheer Skintight Dress With Eye-Catching Strappy Shoes

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her assets were displayed in her most recent post.

Kardashian stunned in a white dress made out of thin material. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and featured gold trim. The garment had long sleeves and appeared to be reasonably tight-fitted, showing off her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian's attire fell past her knees and had a small halterneck. Underneath, the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress wore a white bra that was very visible. She teamed the ensemble with strappy orange wedge shoes that displayed her pedicured toes and had a flame design coming out the back. According to the Daily Mail, her footwear was designed by luxury brand Prada. Kardashian rocked long nails and styled her brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian was captured taking a photo in the mirror inside a room filled with rails of clothes. She posed side-on and gazed into the screen of her electronic device, leaving her locks to drape behind her shoulders. Kardashian placed one leg in front of the other and showed off her bombshell curves.

In the next slide, she was snapped further back inside the same room. The makeup guru parted her legs and stood next to a sofa that had what looked to be swimsuits laid out on top.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 7,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 201.8 million followers.

"You are perfect Kim!!!" one user wrote.

"Omg I've never needed a dress so badly," another person shared.

"You look beautiful," remarked a third fan.

"The baddest to ever do it," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful business mogul. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight-fitted orange top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. Kardashian sported the look with blue leather pants and heels that had jeweled detailing. She scraped back her dark hair and wore her locks in one long plait. Kardashian was photographed outside for the three-photo upload and referenced lyrics from a Harry Hudson song in her caption.